Alisha Lehmann was living it up as she celebrated another year on the planet surrounded by friends and fun as part of the festivities.

The Swiss soccer star just turned 24 and welcomed the occasion as she rocked out in a gorgeous minidress for her birthday party.

Lehmann looked stunning in the shoulderless and sleeveless attire, primarily black with a splash of white beads across the diagonal cut of the minidress’ bottom edge, revealing her toned legs.

Based on the visuals, Lehmann also wore a pair of elegant high heels as part of her birthday attire.

The Swiss footballer also wore a crown for a birthday queen and had her long blonde locks flowing down her frontside in a video clip she shared.

Lehmann’s clip featured her standing back-to-back with her friend and Aston Villa teammate Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah on a rotating platform.

The video starts in slow motion, with Lehmann and her teammate chanting somewhat inaudible lyrics from a song. The footballers move their arms and bodies around as they chant loudly, enjoying the moment.

“Stay tuned, new song is coming soon👀😏,” Lehmann wrote in her Instagram post’s caption, tagging her teammate.

Lehmann didn’t elaborate further on the caption’s tease of new music, but anything seems possible as the 24-year-old footballer continues to shine in the spotlight.

Alisha Lehmann enjoys birthday bash

Taking to her Instagram, Alisha Lehmann also shared some pics from her fun-filled bash celebrating her 24th birthday, which arrived on January 21.

A carousel post reveals a large group photo featuring Lehmann along with friends and others who were on hand to celebrate with her.

That’s followed by a shot of Lehmann helping to cut the birthday cake decorated with “AL7” and “Swiss Queen,” along with a beautiful crown, soccer ball, and other festive ornaments.

A third photo has Lehmann standing in the center with Some of her friends and Aston Villa teammates, including Boye-Hlorkah and Maz Pacheco.

Additional shots have Lehmann hanging out with other guests at her event. Based on the images, it was an elegant setting with red and white balloons, Swiss flag decorations, white tablecloths, and plenty of beverage options.

An Instagram video clip that Lehmann shared provided a highlight-filled look at her celebration filmed by Relev.ent, a party entertainment service.

The clip includes Lehmann singing with friends at the table, a glimpse of the champagne on hand, fireworks outside, and shots of the birthday celebrant as she enjoyed her special event. An additional IG post from the service shows Lehmann’s beautiful cake in an array of shots.

Alisha Lehmann’s endorsements

Lehmann’s latest Instagram posts show that the Swiss soccer star generates plenty of likes and comments on her content, thanks to 11.1 million followers on the Gram. Lehmann uses her IG to showcase her celebrations and soccer successes and also promote various products or services.

Instagram influencers can generate decent earnings by partnering with brands and showcasing their items or services to their IG followers. Lehmann has done that on many occasions, whether promoting the EA FIFA video game she appears in or helping promote Coca-Cola during the World Cup.

In November 2022, Lehmann shared an IG post in which she held up a bottle of a Gisada Fragrances perfume.

“You still have no gift for your loved ones here is my recommendation Gisada Fragrances,” she wrote in her caption, giving her millions of followers a holiday gift idea.

Based on Lehmann’s IG post, she is spotlighting the Ambassadora Eau de Parfume. It’s described as “fruity sweetness meets luxuriously soft notes,” with ingredients such as tangerine, blueberry, jasmine, orange blossom, vanilla, musk, and sandalwood. Prices for the perfume range from $85 to $120, depending on the size ordered via the brand’s official website.

Gisada is a beauty, cosmetics, and personal care company from Switzerland, making it the perfect match for Lehmann, who hails from Tägertschi, Switzerland. The Swiss footballer will likely continue promoting a wide variety of products as her social media following continues to surge.