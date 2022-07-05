Soccer star Alex Morgan stuns in red hot birthday bikini

Alex Morgan celebrated turning 33 in a red hot bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan had fun in the sun this holiday weekend, but the Fourth of July wasn’t the only thing the talented athlete celebrated.

Alex celebrated her birthday on July 2 and welcomed turning 33 by the pool.

She shared a picture from the weekend with her 9.5 million followers and wrote, “Another year, same energy.” The photo brought its own energy to her feed as she posed in a red bikini.

Alex Morgan shows off fit physique in red bikini

Alex shared a red hot post with her followers where she sipped on an iced drink by the pool.

Rather than laying down and sunbathing, she’s seen standing with one hand on her hip as the other holds her drink to her lips. Her legs are slightly crossed, just enough to show off her impressive soccer-playing muscles.

Her red bikini top was mostly covered by her brown locks and her arm, but viewers could see just a bit of an underboob keyhole in the top. The red standard bottoms came just over her hips as she posed.

Finishing the outfit off, she was wearing some large, chunky platform shoes that appeared to be designer— Gucci, to be specific.

The birthday pic has gained over 192,000 likes since it was posted.

How much does Alex Morgan make?

Alex graduated from college from the University of California, Berkeley, where she played for the California Golden Bears soccer team. Shortly after her success in college, she was drafted and made her pro debut in 2011.

Since 2011, she has gone to the Olympics a few times and brought home two medals, a gold, and a bronze. She currently captains and plays a striker for the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. Previously, she co-captained the US women’s national soccer team with Carli Loyd and Megan Rapinoe.

According to Forbes, Alex’s annual salary for playing is about $400,000. However, that’s not her only source of income.

The star player has several sponsors, including big names such as Nike, Coca-Cola, Volkswagen, and AT&T. She also has her own Alex Morgan Barbie Doll that was part of Barbie’s Role Model series.

Alex is listed as number 10 in Forbes’ list of top-paid women athletes, just barely making the cut amongst famous tennis players such as Noami Osaka and Serena Williams.

Her total earnings were about $4.6 million when the article was published about two years ago. This includes her $400,000 estimated salary and $4.2 million from her endorsements alone.

Since then, she has also started doing paid partnerships on her Instagram platform. This alone can be a huge moneymaker, especially since she boasts over 9 million followers. It’s safe to assume that Alex’s income and net worth has only increased since 2020.