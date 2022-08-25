Soccer star Alex Morgan stuns in a pink bikini for ‘San Diego Sundays’ with the fam

Alex Morgan at the 5th Anniversary Gold Meets Golden event at The House on Sunset. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Ahead of several games on the pitch next month, soccer star Alex Morgan has been enjoying some free time with family, as she showed in a recent photo share.

The 33-year-old Olympic gold medal and two-time World Cup winner was all smiles as she posed in an adorable picture with her daughter and husband.

The image features Morgan wearing a tiny pink bikini and dark shades as she holds up Charlie Elena while husband Servando Carrasco keeps an arm around them.

Servando wears a pair of blue, green, and yellow floral-pattern swim trunks while Charlie matches mom, wearing a pink and white swimsuit and a colorful bow in her hair. The trio posed near large rocks for the gorgeous beach scene in the water.

“San Diego Sundays,” Morgan wrote in the caption with the picture receiving over 122,000 Likes within a day.

There were also 180-plus comments as fans and followers left their reactions to the famous soccer star’s family photo.

Fans and followers react to Alex Morgan’s family pic

With 9.6 million followers on her Instagram account, many fans react whenever Alex Morgan shares any content. That includes videos and pics from her soccer matchups or family photos like the one above.

There were overwhelmingly positive comments on Morgan’s recent photo share as fans flooded the comments with praises for her and her family.

One fan commented on the “beautiful family” in Alex Morgan’s photo, mentioning how big Charlie, 2, has become.

Pic credit: @alexmorgan13/Instagram

“I love this fam so much,” one commenter wrote, adding several emojis featuring a smiling face with heart eyes.

Pic credit: @alexmorgan13/Instagram

“Great way to relax after a hard-fought victory on Saturday night,” another fan remarked in the comment section.

Pic credit: @alexmorgan13/Instagram

This past Saturday, Morgan’s National Soccer Women’s League (NSWL) team, San Diego Wave FC, defeated the Houston Dash 3-1. In the win, Morgan was amongst the Wave’s goal scorers, achieving her 50th goal in her NSWL career, according to the Times of San Diego.

The Waves (8-4-5) are currently second in the standings, trailing only the Portland Thorns (7-7-2). San Diego gets a chance to give Portland another loss when they play Saturday, August 27, in San Diego, California.

Alex Morgan named to USWNT roster for friendlies

Along with playing for the NSWL, Morgan is also a star with the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT). They’ve got two friendlies in early September, both against Nigeria.

Just a few days ago, the 23-player roster for the USWNT friendlies arrived, and it’s no surprise that forward Alex Morgan is on the team. She joins many other familiar USWNT stars, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn, and Kelley O’Hara.

The team first plays Nigeria on September 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The second friendly takes place on September 6 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., with ESPN 2 showing the game.

The friendlies will give the United States squad several more practice matchups as the reigning World Cup winners prep for their next shot at the championship. They’ll be considered the team to beat when the 2023 World Cup arrives in Australia and New Zealand starting next July.