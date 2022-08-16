Soccer star Alex Morgan shows off toned abs in hot pink crop top

Alex took to her Stories to share a quick snap of herself in some breezy athleticwear as she appeared to be enjoying a walk.
She wore lilac-colored pants and colorful tennis shoes along with a hot pink crop top, showing off a peek of her chiseled abs.
Her long brunette locks flowed behind her as she looked up to the side, dark sunglasses covering her face and a cross necklace around her neck, and stayed hydrated with a Body Armor drink in one hand. Her other hand was free but flashed painted nails and several rings.
She appears to be taking a refreshing walk, which is perhaps important to avoid burnout in her busy life.
Alex Morgan discusses burnout and adapting with age
Alex has been a star soccer player since her debut in 2010, but she has grown older and isn’t the spry 23-year-old she used to be; now, she’s a spry 33-year-old.
Her motivations have changed with age as well, and she now focuses on being a talented forward and scoring a lot of goals.
Last fall, Alex had a bit of time between games and seasons to re-align herself and her goals.
She revealed, “I was pretty burnt out. I wasn’t in a mind-set where I was happy with my production level and how I was playing. It was noticeable.”
After leaving Orlando for San Diego, she found a home and her passion again as she formed the Wave and transformed the team into something bigger than before.
“As an expansion team, I wanted to make sure it was done the right way,” she said of joining San Diego.
“I was just happier in life,” she added. “The goals came by me investing in San Diego 100 percent. And it really was the first time I was able to focus on one team and one team only. I wasn’t thinking, ‘How can I get back on the national team?’ I was thinking, ‘How can I make San Diego successful?’”
Now, she’s back in the nationals and San Diego is a highly successful team- giving her just the push she needed.