Soccer star Alex Morgan shows off toned abs in hot pink crop top

Soccer star Alex Morgan frequently shares updates with her followers online, but mostly the topic sticks to her career.

A renowned athlete, she has much to brag about as a current striker and captain for San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Morgan is also part of the United States women’s national soccer team, which represents the US internationally at events such as the Olypmics, so she has a lot to be proud of.

The 33-year-old athlete does have a personal life though, as she is married to soccer player Servando Carrasco and they share a two-year-old daughter together.

Earlier this year, Alex stunned fans with her birthday celebration as she shared a photo in a red bikini and posed poolside, giving a glimpse into her personal life.

She recently wished her husband a happy birthday with a snap in a little black dress and even took to her Instagram Stories to highlight an outfit featuring a pink crop top.