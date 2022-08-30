Soccer star Alex Morgan lounges in sports bra for paid partnership

Alex Morgan is stunning in a gray sports bra for her latest paid partnership ad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Soccer pro Alex Morgan is beefing up her resume and her wallet through her paid partnership with MOLECULE.

MOLECULE is a sleep brand that is reportedly trusted by “elite athletes,” and has other paid partnerships with athletes Michael Phelps and Russell Wilson.

Their website boasts some of the latest sleep technology to assist with recovery-focused sleep so that people feel refreshed every day.

They also note that their products are meant to help keep cool while in bed and get heat away from the body, and their research is backed by science.

For an athlete like Alex, getting a nice sleep that restores energy and helps recover after a long day of work is essential for the best athletic results.

Based on her latest post regarding her paid partnership, it looks like Alex has no problem getting cozy with MOLECULE and appearing bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

Alex Morgan gets rested up in sports bra look

Alex’s latest Instagram post for her paid partnership opens with walking toward a bed and falling back into it before the camera pans to her opening her eyes and playing peekaboo with the sheets.

The soccer star is wearing a gray sports bra and casual white pants as she wraps herself up in bed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video closes with a shot of her appearing to sleep restfully as she’s nestled between the covers of the bed.

She captioned her post, “Oh sheeeeeet guys… @moleculesleep knows how to discount 👀 #teammolecule.”

The video was shared with her 9.6 million followers and has gained over 12.6 thousand likes since it was posted.

Last weekend, Alex seemed to enjoy some time off with her family before going back to work for the week.

Alex Morgan has fun in a pink bikini for Sunday with her family

A week ago, Alex shared her version of “San Diego Sundays” with her followers as she posed for a picture with her family.

Her husband, soccer player Servando Carrasco, stood on one side of her with one arm outstretched and the other around Alex.

Alex stood with her shoulder against him as she held their daughter and grinned for the camera.

Alex was wearing dark sunglasses and a pink bikini as she posed in the water.

The scenery around the family was gorgeous, complete with some mossy rocks, grass, rippling water, and a light blue sky above them.

Alex’s Instagram feed is generally full of soccer clips, paid partnerships, and sports events, generally keeping her personal life private.

However, every once in a while, fans will see some family pictures, vacation snaps, or even a rare pool-day shot.