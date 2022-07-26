Soccer star Alex Morgan ‘in love’ in black minidress

Soccer star Alex Morgan shared her love while wearing a black minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/Admedia

Alex Morgan is a star in United States soccer and is still in the prime of her career at 33 years old as she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

She tends to live a private life, with most of her social media feed sticking to her soccer career and accomplishments.

However, the star recently took some vacation time with her family, and many viewers appreciate the look into her life that we otherwise don’t see.

She shared a rare bikini pic for her birthday earlier this month, and while she’s been covered up more, the star isn’t in short supply of cut-out dresses or minidresses either.

Her vacation pictures have shown an array of outfits from the athlete and show that she’s not taking a break from all athletics as she was seen horseback riding.

Her 9.6 million followers were blessed with a photo dump featuring her sharing a lot of love with people and places, as she wrote, “I’m in love and [its] name is San Miguel de Allende. Swipe for smiles.”

Alex Morgan wears thigh-skimming black minidress for Mexico vacation

Alex’s post opened with a shot of her standing alone in Mexico as she gazed over her shoulder back at the camera. Sunglasses covered her eyes as she posed, her hair pulled back in a ponytail, one hand on her shoulder, the other holding a clutch bag.

She wore strappy pink sandals with the short black minidress. The dress featured a half-open back and a ruffled skirt.

A swipe right shows the star on horseback with her soccer-playing partner Servando Carrasco. The two are leaning in for a kiss as the horses walk side by side.

The third photo shows Alex with another couple and her husband again, this time back in the black dress for a selfie. The fourth slide returns to horses, showing a short video clip of Alex and her group riding down a shallow creek.

She closes out the post with her fifth picture, showing a white dress with a tied top and long skirt, barely flashing her Fendi bag.

Alex Morgan shares montage of cut-out dresses and ‘vacation outfits’

Alex has been fashionable throughout her trip to Mexico, wearing not just the cute black mini-dress but several dresses and crop tops featuring cut-outs.

The soccer star’s fit physique is on display in the short video as she proves she can wear more than just her soccer uniform.