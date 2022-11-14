Sloane Stephens enjoys her Iceland vacation. Pic credit: @sloanestephens/Instagram

Sloane Stephens is back and more gorgeous than ever.

The 29-year-old professional tennis player took some time away from her beloved sport to hit the hot springs in Iceland.

With such a highly demanding and physical sport, it only made sense that the pro took some much-needed R&R.

It goes without saying Sloane has made quite a name for herself over the years, as she earned herself the third-highest-ranked tennis player in the world in 2018.

Sloane has continued her hard work and dedication to the sport, maintaining a vigorous training schedule.

However, the tennis pro has proved that she can balance her schedule between work and play as she was recently spotted in Iceland, enjoying the scenic views.

Sloane Stephens stuns in her bikini

Sloane treated her fans with the shots as she shared the memorable moments with her 559k Instagram followers.

In the photo, the tennis pro situated herself in one of Iceland’s famous hot springs as she tagged The Retreat Hotel at the Blue Lagoon in the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The athlete looked stunning, and it was evident she was thoroughly enjoying herself from the huge smile on her face.

Sloane sported a black-and-white matching Kaiso Swim bikini set. The set’s design was rather mesmerizing as the black-and-white lines formed a hypnotizing swirl-like design in the middle.

The bikini top was a classic fit that wrapped up around the back of her and offered full support.

The bottoms were a low-rise design that hugged her torso perfectly, accentuating her toned abs.

She paired the bikini set with a furry white bucket hat, with her hair tucked into the hat.

The tennis star rocked a natural face as her skin glowed in the picture effortlessly.

She simply captioned the post, “Finding peace in the calm 💙.”

Sloane Stephens teams up with Icy Hot

In another recent post, the athlete shared some of her recovery tips while she teamed up with the well-known brand Icy Hot.

In the post, Sloane expressed, “Success in any sport requires dedication to training AND recovery” she then said, “I use IcyHot PRO after training and matches to help me #RiseFromPain. Use as directed. For maximum impact against soreness, Icy Hot PRO delivers a powerful combination of two max strength** pain relievers – menthol and camphor – to attack more points of pain*.”

As a professional athlete, it only made sense for the tennis star to have a couple of tricks and tips to share, especially when it comes to recovery.

In the mid-action shot, Sloane sported a white, ribbed turtle neck and paired it with some black, high-waisted sweatpants.

She accessorized with dazzling diamond earrings while her hair was tightly pulled back into a ponytail.

The athlete smiled for the shot as she held onto her vibrant-colored Head tennis racket.

Overall, Sloane effortlessly executed the fit while sharing one of her favorite recovery products with her fans.