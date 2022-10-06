Skyler Simpson keeps it sweet in skimpy bikini

Skyler Simpson is gorgeous in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: @skylersimpsonn/Instagram

Skyler Simpson is “sweet as strawberry wine” in a tiny white bikini.

The white bikini top had spaghetti straps and small triangular fabric accentuating Skyler’s beautiful figure. The model wore high-waisted matching white cover-up pants over the bikini bottoms, which featured holes throughout so that her glowing skin could peek through.

Skyler accessorized with two gold necklaces of varying lengths that brought out her shiny blonde hair. Tinted aviator sunglasses with gold rims hung from her bikini top instead of her face, which allowed the camera to capture her clear blue eyes.

The accomplished model wore her long, bright blonde hair down and parted to the side. Her minimal makeup brought out her sweet features with defined brows, mascara, and rosy cheeks.

Skyler sat in the photo with her head tilted to the side, her eyes gazing up toward the camera, and she flashed a contagious smile. Her overall look was classic and charming.

The social media star posted the adorable look to Instagram with the caption, “Sweet as strawberry wine,” and tagged the location as Miami Beach, Florida.

Skyler Simpson is popular on social media

Skyler Simpson has 651,000 followers on Instagram, and her posts regularly receive thousands of likes and comments. Her Instagram bio lists her as a public figure, and she writes she is in “tampa or Somewhere traveling.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

One recent post showed the model in a busty top and daintily holding a martini. The caption read, “Tequila + martini = Tequini or happy sky.”

The post that showed off Skyler’s incredible figure, long blonde hair, and smoky makeup, received over 27,000 likes and over 400 comments.

Skyler also re-posted a stunning photo in a partnership with Beach Bunny Swimwear that featured a yellow bikini. The post received over 22,000 likes.

Skyler Simpson loves bikinis and the beach

Skyler’s Instagram page is full of beautiful beach shots that feature the model in sizzling bikinis. The model often visits the beach where she lives in Tampa but also loves to do so as she travels.

One amazing photo she posted in July showed Skyler posing in a ruffled bikini in La Casa de Playa, Mexico. The beach was gorgeous, with soft white sands and a sunset forming behind the model.

Skyler captioned her post, “I’ll watch the sunset, you watch me,” with a kissing emoji face.