Leticia Bufoni looks gorgeous in her teeny bikini. Pic credit: @leticiabufoni/Instagram

All eyes were on Leticia Bufoni as she looked stunning while showing off a new toy in her latest video.

The 29-year-old is a Brazilian-American professional street skateboarder and is a serious threat in every competition she enters.

Leticia was previously ranked number 1 in women’s street skateboarding by World Cup Skate four years in a row, from 2010 until 2013, and has picked up a whopping six gold medals.

In a recent Instagram post, the pro skateboarder shared a fun video clip with her 4.3 million followers.

Leticia shared a special treat with her fans as she introduced her brand new Malibu boat.

The athlete was captured wearing a beautiful teeny tiny blue and white tie-dye bathing suit.

Leticia Bufoni makes quite the statement in her bikini

The bikini top was a classic spaghetti strap design as the thin straps wrapped up around the back of her neck, while the bikini bottoms were incredibly cheeky and hugged her body perfectly.

She accessorized with flashy sunglasses that included a neat gold-trimmed design around the edges.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her full sleeve of tattoos also glistened beautifully while the sun shined down on her.

Simply put, Leticia looked effortlessly gorgeous as she played with her new Malibu toy out on the ocean.

The skateboarder was captured doing backflips off the side of the boat as she also showed off her surfing skills while she gracefully rode the waves on her bright yellow surfboard.

Leticia compiled a substantial amount of footage for the video, which in the end, encapsulated her adventurous personality perfectly.

She captioned the video clip, “New Toy Alert 🚨 Watch more on my YouTube! Brinquedo novo! 🥰 Corre lá no meu YouTube! @malibuboats.”

Leticia Bufoni is gorgeous in all-white

In another recent post, Leticia shared a mid-action shot with her Instagram followers.

The athlete attended the Acostaa Drop-in Tour as she was captured in midair right before landing a sweet trick.

Leticia wore a low-cut white sports bra along with a matching pair of white high-waisted leggings.

She completed the fit with a pink beanie and a unique pair of pink and white camouflage vans.

Her long pink hair complemented the overall shot as the timeless moment was captured perfectly.

She captioned the photo, “My favorite photo from the @aacostaa Drop in Tour 💖 📸 @redbullskate 💖.”

Fans absolutely loved the photo as the epic shot secured 95 thousand likes and over 500 comments.

It certainly goes without saying that Leticia is well respected in her dedicated sport. The six-time X Games gold medalist has also appeared in the Guinness Book of World Records for the category of Most Wins in World Cup Skateboarding.

Leticia has proved herself to be an all-time champion in the sport, as she only continues to get better with time. She is also picking up a big following for her fun videos on social media.