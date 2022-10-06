Skateboarder Leticia Bufoni in bikini shows off toned physique for beach volleyball

Leticia Bufoni shows off her toned physique during a game of beach volleyball. Pic credit: @leticiabufoni/Instagram

Leticia Bufoni enjoyed a fun, relaxing day by the beach as she played beach volleyball in her little black bikini.

The 29-year-old Brazilian-American is a professional street skateboarder. She’s currently a six-time X Games gold medalist.

Leticia recently set two world records by winning her sixth gold medal in the 2021 X Games for women’s skateboarding street while moving her overall Summer X Games medal count to twelve.

This would inevitably make her the most medaled female Summer X Games athlete. Leticia is quite an inspiring athlete and an incredible champion in her sport.

However, when the pro skateboarder isn’t competing, she’s spending her time indulging in other adrenaline-rushing activities.

Leticia recently shared a photo with her 4.3 million Instagram as she happily played some beach volleyball under a perfect, crystal-clear blue sky.

Leticia Bufoni shows off her volleyball skills in her black bikini

Leticia enjoyed her time away from her skateboard as she made her way to Hermosa Beach, located in Southern California.

It appeared to be a beautiful and bright sunny day, as the pro skateboarder took complete advantage of the gorgeous weather.

Leticia showed off her volleyball skills while wearing a teeny black bikini, as she wore her purple locks down for the match.

The athlete was incredibly focused as the picture captured her mid-motion as she went for her next shot.

Leticia looked gorgeous as she showcased her perfectly toned and muscular physique while playing another sport she seemingly loves.

Leticia Bufoni loves styling in her bikinis with a gorgeous view

Leticia certainly isn’t shy when it comes to sharing her thrilling adventures on Instagram, as she always keeps her millions of followers in the loop.

In another recent photo, the athlete shared another scenic view as she elegantly sat on the edge of a cliff in Mallorca, Spain.

Leticia wore a stunning yellow and white, high-waisted bikini that hugged her body perfectly.

She then let her purple hair naturally flow down beyond her shoulders as she gently placed her sunglasses on top of her head.

The contrast between her purple hair and the pretty blue waters in the background made this particular shot rather picturesque.

Pic credit: @leticiabufoni/Instagram

The skateboarder’s millions of followers love getting to experience the spontaneous and fun adventures that she shares almost daily.

Fans are eager to see where Leticia brings them next via Instagram.