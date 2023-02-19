Leticia Bufoni is no stranger to engaging in thrill-seeking behaviors. After all, she appeared in the X Games, a competition about high-energy and risky stunts.

And for Leticia’s latest social media post, she reminded fans why she became an integral part of team Red Bull as an athlete sponsored by the brand.

While it remains uncertain if Red Bull truly gives you wings, it seems that the popular energy drink offers the extra pep needed to jump off a flying plane.

Or, in Leticia’s case — skate off a flying plane.

The fiery Brazilian skateboarder shared an epic throwback on her Instagram account as she headed into the weekend.

Leticia’s 4.2 million IG followers were the lucky recipients of her latest efforts. Fans of Leticia rewarded her with 118,000 likes for the daring share.

Leticia Bufoni shares Red Bull skydiving moment

The six-time X Games gold medalist and Brazilian Summer Olympics representative treated fans to a six-part Instagram carousel featuring an epic moment.

The athlete rocked all-black Nike attire with a stylish sports top and matching high-waisted leggings as she engaged in stunts.

The first picture showed Leticia with her Red Bull helmet and matching backpack as she rode a pole from thousands of feet in the air. She rocked Vans sneakers on her skateboard with her arms extended and her ponytail flying for the high-octane moment.

The second shot featured the view from the ground as the skateboarder cascaded from the plane. A swipe right revealed Leticia in the air with a smile as she made her way to the ground.

Subsequent images saw Leticia landing after a successful jump.

Overall, the epic stunt was successful because Leticia landed safely and caused a stir.

Leticia Bufoni is Boarding for Breast Cancer

Leticia isn’t just an Olympian or X Games participant. She also uses her platform to raise awareness about charitable endeavors. One such endeavor has been Boarding for Breast Cancer.

As one might infer from the name, Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) is a non-profit foundation that raises money for those impacted by the terrible disease.

Leticia posted a caption reading, “Join me in supporting B4BC’s 13th Annual VIRTUAL Skate The Coast on October 25 as I skate in honor of breast cancer awareness and prevention on October 25.”

She also said that Red Bull would match all donations, a sign of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Leticia continued, “Red Bull will be matching all donations and all funds raised go towards B4BC’s education, prevention and survivorship programs! Join my team below or create your own and share on social using the tags.”