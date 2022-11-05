Skai Jackson looks incredible with bangs and a hot pink eyeshadow look for Beautycon Festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Skai Jackson decided to pay tribute to the incredible Janet Jackson by recreating multiple of her iconic outfits as well as the picture themselves.

For this Halloween, a lot of celebrities decided to step up their game when it came to their costumes.

Model Kendall Jenner decided to be a cucumber, and singer Sabrina Carpenter opted to be a UPS delivery person, but Skai absolutely nailed her costume.

She started by posing on a chair wearing a white top with a square neck that she matched with a pair of pants of the same color.

Her curly hair was up and with a lot of volume, her eyebrows were thinner than usual, and she really took that early 2000 makeup inspiration from Janet. She accessorized with a pair of big gold hoop earrings.

For the second picture, she left her hair down and parted it to the side. Skai looked incredible with a black crop top with a knot in the middle and a pair of black denim jeans.

Skai Jackson dresses up as Janet Jackson for Halloween tribute

This outfit allowed her to show off her incredibly slim figure. For her makeup, she opted for a brown shade on her eyelids, as well as on her lips.

She also rocked two other outfits. One where she wore a black top with thin straps and jeans as she posed blowing a kiss in black and white.

And last but not least, she divided her hair into four braids, accessorizing with a chain necklace and bracelet, silver rings, and big hoop earrings.

For the outfit, she put on a white top with beige pants and some black boots.

Skai posted her picture next to the one from Janet on Instagram so that her fans could see what an amazing job she did of recreating her looks. And she captioned this post, “Ms. Jackson! my tribute to an icon.”

Skai is mainly known for her role in the Disney Channel children’s series Jessie, where she starred alongside Debby Ryan and Peyton List.

Skai Jackson on Dancing with the Stars

The 20-year-old started her career back in 2011 when she was cast as Zuri Ross on Jessie, which lasted until 2015.

Since then, she has appeared in many other projects. She even guest starred in an episode of Disney XD’s animated series Ultimate Spider-Man in 2014. Later in 2015, after Jessie ended, she reprised her role as Zuri in the spin-off series Bunk’d until 2018, when the show ended after three seasons.

But outside the Disney world, she had the opportunity to be part of the Season 29 of the famous American show Dancing with the Stars back in late 2020. She was partnered with Alan Bersten, and they made it to the semi-finals.