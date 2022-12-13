Sistine Stallone unveiled her physique in a skimpy ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Few people can make to-go food look sexy, but Sistine Stallone effortlessly pulled it off while sipping from a plastic cup in barely-there lingerie.

The 24-year-old daughter of Sylvester Stallone showed off her sculpted physique and sun-kissed complexion in a timeless black teddy with tantalizing cut-outs around the midsection.

Sistine could be seen with her glossy pink lips around a red and white striped straw as she gazed over her shoulder, giving a clear view of her perfect cat-eye liner.

She slicked her dark, lustrous locks back in a chic high ponytail that gracefully hung down her back, and it would be a crime not to shout out her amazing eyebrows.

The daring ensemble was accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings along with a delicate bracelet and necklace combo.

Scroll to the second photo for a slightly out-of-focus, but still very fashionable candid of Sistine fixing her hair.

Sistine Stallone poses with her sisters to promote UNWAXED podcast

Sistine and her older sister Sophia started their own podcast called UNWAXED in 2021, and those who have listened know that nothing is off-limits.

The young stars entertain everything from guest appearances and wild stories to deep conversations about living the single life and being adults.

Sistine took to social media with a family photo to share excitement over an episode featuring her baby sis, Scarlet.

Despite growing up in the shadow of famous parents, both Sistine and her sister Scarlet have paved their own way in the industry as successful actresses.

Sistine has appeared in several Hollywood films, including Midnight in the Switchgrass and 47 Meters Down.

She captioned the share, “We recorded an episode with baby sister @scarletstallone 🥰🥰 go listen!! @unwaxedpodcast.”

Sistine Stallone sizzled in a skintight red dress

Sistine looked fiery and fabulous earlier this month in a figure-flattering red dress that clung to her every curve.

The stunning model and actress gave the camera her best smolder as she posed in front of a framed print by Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama.

She wore her brunette tresses in big, bouncy waves that cascaded around her flawless face.

She added a simple mending heart emoji in the caption.

Sistine is truly a beautiful soul, and during an interview with DuJour magazine, she shared some key advice she received from her model mother, Jennifer Flavin,” ‘Be kind to everyone.’

Sistine continued, “It’s so much easier to be nice to people. People don’t forget.”