Singer JoJo in plunging sheer lingerie is ‘chill’

Early-2000s songstress JoJo had the internet reeling over the weekend and into the beginning of the workweek after sharing a skin-baring shot with her Instagram fans.

The 31-year-old performer, whose real name is Joanna Noëlle Levesque, got in touch with her sultry side as she shared what seemed to be a throwback snap.

Wearing some sheer, lime-green lingerie while sitting on a porch and sipping what appeared to be coffee, the Too Little Too Late singer sizzled in the two-pic series.

“not these pics from a couple years ago screaming at me to chill on the desserts (and the Sauvignon blanc and the bread baskets) presently,” she captioned the shots before adding a tag for Robin Williams‘ daughter, Zelda, who seemingly was the person behind the lens taking the photos.

JoJo looked svelte and fit in the post as she was first seen sitting with her side facing the camera, wearing tiny shades as she leaned forward over a table in front of her and held a white mug.

The sheer, matching bra and undies gave a bright pop of color to the otherwise-muted scenery, her “endeavor to excel” side tattoo visible peeking out from under the curve of her underwear.

In snap number two, JoJo offered up a flirty, front-facing pose, continuing to rock the rectangular glasses as her ombre blonde locks swung down around her shoulders.

A lacy, lime-green cover-up wrapped around her upper back to provide a little extra coverage for her sheer bra.

JoJo is ‘the whole meal’ in lingerie snaps

Fans and fellow celebs alike were in awe of JoJo’s latest look and they took to her comments section to share their thoughts.

“I mean the love is… OVERFLOWING 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🔥🔥🔥,” shared former Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger.

“Ma’am you’re the dessert, actually the whole meal 🔥,” a follower exclaimed enthusiastically, while someone else said, “I don’t see any [dessert] damage here.”

Others chimed in with their full support of the singer’s apparent body struggles, with one person saying, “JoJo! Not even. These pictures are screaming 🗣 I AM THE DESSERT. ❤️ You betta’ be fine!”

With the height of her career peaking in her twenties following her hits Too Little Too Late and Leave (Get Out), along with a smattering of film credits like Aquamarine and RV, JoJo opened up last year about the trials and tribulations of maintaining a steady musical career.

JoJo talks about anxiety and depression

In an interview with MTV last fall, JoJo got candid about her musical anxiety and bouts with depression as she tries to keep her career going.

“I did have a No. 1 R&B album with [2020’s] Good to Know, and that’s something I am so f***ing proud of,” she said, adding that it’s hard “to not hear my songs on the radio…I can’t lie and act like that doesn’t matter to me. I want my music to reach as many people as possible.”

JoJo reflected on her musical endeavors in current times, having released Good To Know at the height of the pandemic and subsequently had the album flop amongst critics and fans.

She also shared that at that time, she was also working on letting go of a friendship-turned-romantic relationship that left her spiraling into a funk.

“I leaned on that person for so much,” she said. “I was questioning everything. I’m like, ‘Well, I’ll probably never fall in love again, so that’s it for me. I’m just gonna die alone.’”

The feelings of depression led her to work on her next album entitled Trying Not To Think About It as a means of expressing herself and having a space to deal with her mental health struggles.

“For me, anxiety is putting too much pressure, too much weight, and too much importance on me,” JoJo told MTV, adding that her “perfectionist mentality” has often gotten her in trouble as she falls into comparisons between herself and other artists.

“That’s where a lot of Trying Not to Think About It came from, being in that negative, ruminating place of catastrophizing and thinking about, ‘What the f**k am I doing?’” she said.