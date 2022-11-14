Jessie Reyez rocks in a neon orange top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Jessie Reyez was incredible in a bright orange top as she took to the stage.

The bright orange top was a bold pop of color and looked incredible on Jessie. It featured thin straps in the back and a high neckline.

Jessie paired the top with light jeans that had rips throughout and gave her look an extra edge. She wore black and white sneakers, perfect for a performance night on her feet.

The Canadian singer and songwriter styled her voluminous curly dark hair in a high ponytail that cascaded down all the way to her mid-back. Her makeup was beautiful with a touch of mascara.

Jessie accessorized with many bracelets on her left hand, several earrings and necklaces, and a diamond belly ring.

The 31-year-old artist‘s overall look was gorgeous and ready for a memorable night of doing what she loves most. She included an important message in her caption, “I never said I was nice.”

Jessie Reyez models her merch

Jessie modeled in a black hoodie that read the name of her newest album, Yessie. She posted it to Instagram in a series of photos that also showed the artist in the black sweatpants with the same name written on the side.

The singer looked incredible in the merchandise. Her makeup was gorgeous, and her hair was in a long braid, which poked out from underneath the hoodie and then hung loosely to her waist.

Jessie accessorized with a septum piercing and thin silver hoop earrings that nicely reflected the light for the lovely photograph.

The star captioned her post, “Merch is coming this week. Text 416 639 1868 for early access.”

The post received over 65,000 likes and over 400 comments.

Jessie Reyez asks her fans a question

Jessie looked radiant in a white crop top as she asked her fans a question in the caption of another Instagram post.

The white top featured tank top sleeves and cropped above her belly button. She paired the top with several gold necklaces and she wore a silver septum piercing.

Jessie wore her lovely hair down and let the curls fall around her face in a voluminous waterfall. She completed the outfit with shiny turquoise sweatpants and a diamond belly ring.

Jessie captioned her post, “Fav two songs off the album and y?”

The post received over 71,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.