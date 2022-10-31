Singer Cassie makes rare appearance with husband Alex Fine for Vas Morgan’s Halloween party

Cassie Ventura stuns on The Perfect Match premiere red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Famous/ACE Pictures

Cassie looks incredible in her latest patent leather look.

She wore the outfit at a recent Halloween party in West Hollywood, where she was accompanied by her husband Alex Fine.

This year, they went as Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton.

The singer wore a crop top and black leather pants, which hugged her amazing physique.

She paired it with her signature makeup look, a thin bracelet, and a fake tattoo with her husband’s name on it. Alex posed with her in a patchwork shirt and a baseball cap.

Throughout the years, since her debut nearly 20 years ago, Cassie has proven that she is still a fashionista.

Cassie and her husband Alex Fine at Vas Morgan’s Halloween party. Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Cassie Ventura’s Diesel look

This hasn’t been Cassie’s only incredible look, however. Recently, she shared a hotel hall photoshoot at The Ludlow Hotel in NYC with her 9.1 million Instagram followers.

She wore a black jacket with a shiny finish and complemented it with a rustic brown Diesel miniskirt, showing off her toned legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress also wore a pair of Giant Vintage sunglasses, a dewy makeup look, and patterned black and grey boots.

One of her credits for this look is the iconic designer Glenn Martens, who has also worked with Kylie Jenner and Lizzo.

Cassie Ventura’s recent campaign

A few weeks ago, Cassie announced that she was going to be modeling for a Skims bra campaign, created by Kim Kardashian. The singer was joined by fellow stars Becky G and Brooke Shields.

She has since been open about her body positivity and realized the fact that she would have to show more of her body than usual for the advertisement.

In an interview with Page Six, she said, “I was honestly just so excited to be asked to be a part of [it], it barely crossed my mind. I’ve also come to a place of loving my body for all that it’s done for me and my family and embracing it for what it is. I think that this campaign celebrates that.”

She also revealed that she likes to dress up even when she’s staying indoors. “Nothing crazy, maybe just a bra and boxers or a romper. It just makes me carry myself different and feel a different confidence,” she said.

Cassie is currently focused on her motherhood and has not announced whether or not she is still going to pursue acting or her singing career.

She has not released music since 2019, the year when she and her public ex-boyfriend Diddy broke up.