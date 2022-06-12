Simone Biles stuns in weekend string bikini

Simone Biles smiling at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Simone Biles is flaunting her Gold Medal body in a stringy weekend bikini. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast is fresh from a post showing she’s swimwear game strong – the photo shared on Sunday was posted for Simone’s six million+ followers.

Simone has made headlines this past week as the FBI faces a $1 billion lawsuit in the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal – while Simone has been vocal as a plaintiff, she put the legal mess aside for some weekend fun.

Simone Biles flaunts gymnast body in weekend bikini

Posting a quick selfie, Simone stunned fans with her pint-sized and muscular frame.

The Uber Eats face, also fronting sportswear brand Athleta this year, sizzled in a stringy orange bikini as she showed off her toned abs and legs, wearing white slides.

All smiles and makeup-free as she wore eyeglasses, Simone sent out her fun grin as she wore her hair tied back, also placing one hand near the waistband of her swimwear bottoms.

Fans didn’t get a caption or a geotag.

Simone has been making headlines in June as she and over 90 other women filed a $1 billion lawsuit against the FBI – the investigation bureau is alleged to have known about USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar being a threat to children. Nassar is currently behind bars and was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for his child sex abuse crimes – gymnasts Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were also plaintiffs in the mass case.

Simone Biles addressed Senate over Larry Nassar case

In 2021, Simone tearfully addressed the Senate over Larry Nassar. “I don’t want another young gymnast or Olympic athlete, or any individual to experience the horror that I and hundreds of others have endured before, during, and continuing to this day in the wake of the Larry Nassar abuse,” the Ohio native said.

“To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar, and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” she added.

Pointing fingers at the FBI, something 26-year-old McKayla Maroney has also done, Biles continued: “We suffered and continue to suffer because no one at the FBI, USAG, or the USOPC did what was necessary to protect us. We have been failed, and we deserve answers.”

In happier news, Simone is enjoying her engagement with NFL player beau Jonathan Owens. The two got engaged in February of this year.