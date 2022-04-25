Simone Biles stuns in weekend Daisy Dukes

Simone Biles smiling at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is looking better than ever in her Daisy Dukes for a weekend snap. The 25-year-old Gold Medal winner has been turning heads on Instagram for jetting out somewhere exotic, seemingly ditching her Texas base for a beach and inviting her Instagram followers along for the ride.

Posting over the weekend, the Ohio native wowed while folding a leg and showing off her cute style and toned body, and fans have left over 50,000 likes.

Simone Biles wows in Daisy Dukes

Simone posed by a wall of shrubbery and barefoot. The athlete closed her eyes while sending out a blissful and slightly smug smile as she showed off a scarlet pink and strapless crop top, plus a super-skimpy and shredded pair of denim cut-offs.

Showing off her muscle machine of a body and peeping her rock-hard abs, Simone drew attention to her neck via a discreet necklace, also rocking bracelets and tinted shades.

A caption came without words, although Biles did drop four pink flower emojis, these matching the floral backdrop in her photo.

Fans following Simone then got a ton of bikini action as Simone revealed more from her trip, with one snap seeing the star posing from a glass-wrapped and luxurious balcony overlooking scenic ocean waters and semi-cloudy skies.

Simone’s bikini welcome, showing off her cute bucket hat style and her luxurious digs, came with her joking: “I swear I have it all together I just forgot where I put it.” The Athleta face, no longer with kingpin Nike as she favors a more feminine-focused brand, gained over 98,000 likes for her checkered swimwear shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Simone Biles knows her priorities

Biles made global headlines last year both for participating in the Tokyo Olympics and for bowing out and putting her mental health first. The Uber Eats face later opened up on her decision to prioritize her wellness, telling Today:

“To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much,” here nearing tears. “It’s hard. I’m sorry. And I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through having a front, I’m proud of myself,” she continued.

Since then, Simone has found joy in other aspects of her life. She is now engaged to NFL player beau Jonathan Owens.