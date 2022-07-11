Simone Biles stuns in upside-down bikini on a boat

Simone Biles smiling at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Simone Biles is rocking the upside-down bikini trend as she stuns with weekend boat action.

The 25-year-old superstar gymnast flaunted her Gold Medal body in a sun-drenched Instagram share last Saturday, looking happy, healthy, and stylish, and championing the trend adored by stars including Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Simone Biles flaunts Olympian body in tiny bikini

Posting for her 6.8 million followers, Simone posed confidently from a swish yacht as she clung to a rope and bronzed her body while gazing out to sea.

Drawing attention to her chiseled abs and all-around muscle machine of a body, the Ohio native opted for a string black bikini worn with the top upside-down, adding in skimpy Daisy Dukes, plus a white shirt worn off-the-shoulder for a deconstructed finish.

Channeling summer trends as she wore statement shades and her braided hair away from her face, Simone showed off her toned pins as she gained over 50,000 likes, choosing only a string of summery emojis for her caption.

No geo-tag was offered.

Simone has since updated with a major lifetime achievement. Three days ago, the star posted to mark being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden – a photo showed the athlete having the medal placed around her shoulders by POTUS Joe. She’s also the youngest person to have ever received the award.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Simone Biles’ shocked’ to win Medal of Freedom

“I’m so honored & thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award. I still have no words. I’m shocked!” Biles wrote. Meanwhile, NFL player fiance Jonathan Owens took to his Instagram Stories to gush over the Subway promo face’s latest achievement.

“I’m so proud ❤️ You’re so amazing baby,” the Houston Texans safety wrote, adding:

“Words can’t explain how proud i am of you, this has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom, and be the youngest to ever receive one at that! You’re one of the strongest people i know and are so deserving, I’m so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a inspiration, i love you so much babe ❤️.”

Simone and Jonathan got engaged in February 2022. The lovebirds went public with their relationship in 2020 and seem all set to tie the knot