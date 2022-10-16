Gymnast Simone Biles at red carpet event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Simone Biles posed for a mirror selfie, showing off her athletic physique and toned arms in a stylish outfit.

The Olympic medalist got gussied up over the weekend while away on a girl’s trip in Austin, Texas.

She wore a white studded v-hem corset that elongated her body, making her appear elongated.

The top was paired with black flared leather pants and matching platform sandals.

Her accessories glistened, matching the accents on her corset.

Simone’s hair was parted in the middle and perfectly curled for a night out on the town.

Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

She shared the photo with her 6.7 million followers in an Instagram Story but didn’t make mention if she was at her Bachelorette party.

Simone Biles spent the weekend with her bridesmaids

While it hasn’t been confirmed, there are some signs that this vacation in Austin, TX was wedding related.

The biggest clue was an Instagram Story posted by one of Simone’s friends on the trip.

The video was captioned, “We said yes to the dress,” and showed some of the girls in matching champagne floor-length satin gowns.

Pic credit: @kaylasimonehome/Instagram

Revelry, an Austin dress shop that handles bridesmaids’ gowns exclusively, was also tagged in the post.

The video then panned to Simone who sat in a white dress, overjoyed over the experience.

These aren’t the only hints of a bachelorette party though.

Pic credit: @kaylasimonehome/Instagram

Simone’s Instagram Story shows her and her friends hanging out poolside sipping on mimosas at a resort, eating at a sushi restaurant, and having shots.

The gymnast also posted a video inside what appears to be Mayfair Lounge where she and her friends were surrounded by a crowd of bottle girls, neon signs, and sparklers.

There was even a man in the crowd playing the snare drum and another on the saxophone.

Simone Biles is engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens

After getting engaged in February of 2022 to NFL player Jonathan Owens, Simone shared that she and her future husband were planning a 2023 destination wedding.

In an interview with PEOPLE back in April, Simone confirmed she already has two wedding dresses ready to go! Apparently, that was the easy part.

“Both of us know so many people,” she told PEOPLE, “but we want to keep it intimate and private with our closest family and friends. So, I think the guest list has been the hardest.”

While we may not know for sure if Simone’s fashion-fueled weekend in Austin was her bachelorette party, we can confirm it was wedding related.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see the young couple tie the knot in the new year!