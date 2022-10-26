Simone Biles is showing her Olympic medal-winning body as she poses in a gold and glittery bikini. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles showed that her Olympic medals weren’t the only gold things as she posed in a glittery bikini of the same color.

The gymnast, known affectionately as G.O.A.T or greatest of all time in her sport, took to social media to share a recent outing.

The Ohio native posted on her social media and shared the shot with her 6.7 million Instagram followers. She added some context in the caption.

Simone received 89K likes for the post and numerous comments as well.

The picture featured a smiling Simone after a pool day.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the fiancee of NFL player Jonathan Owens posted a selfie from a stadium pool, where she and her girlfriends enjoyed mimosas and bikinis. But Simone said the pool got shut down — keep reading to learn why.

Simone Biles in a gold bikini strikes a pose

Simone went into selfie mode as she posed in front of a beautiful blue wall. She placed one hand behind her head and let the other fall by her side.

She wore a string bikini with golden sequins, adding a lot of sparkle against her beautiful skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She sported body jewelry with a thin gold chain, and tiny gems, beginning at her neck and ending past her belly button.

Simone’s dark hair was parted in the center, with subtle streaks of light brown adding depth to the long layers. The gymnast accessorized with a nose piercing, diamond earrings, and a silver bracelet.

She kept her makeup natural with brow gel and false lashes, with the rest of her face appearing bare.

Her caption read, “would you believe me if I said 40mph winds shut down the pool party.”

However, based on a previous post, it appeared that the athlete had fun before mother nature had other plans.

While speaking of plans, some fans may wonder about Simone’s Paris Olympics game plan.

Simone Biles talks Paris Olympics 2024

Simone’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic games certainly didn’t go as she envisioned after she dropped out of most events at the last minute to take care of her mental health.

Less than two years before the Paris Olympics, Simone revealed that she would attend the games. The only remaining question is whether she will attend as a spectator or as part of Team USA.

Simone could join Nastia Liukin as a commentator with NBC Sports, but fans would likely be thrilled if she competed and showed her GOAT status.