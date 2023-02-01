The incredibly talented gymnast Simone Biles shared her beautiful smile with the world as she announced some exciting news in her latest share.

The Olympic gold medalist posed for the camera as she stood confidently in her pink ensemble.

Simone announced that she’d be teaming up with a partner, GK Elites, as the two of them would be dropping a new collection.

GK Elites is an athletic apparel company that primarily focuses on gymnast gear and uniforms.

However, the company also provides customers with a wide variety of regular activewear.

Simone took to her Instagram Story for this new drop, where she shared the wonderful news with her 6.6 million followers.

Simone Biles shares a big smile for a big announcement

For the close-up shot, Simone faced her back toward the camera while she further turned her head over her shoulder.

The Olympian was photographed wearing a pink leotard that featured a navy blue trim.

This new leotard was a part of Simone’s newest collection with GK Elites and is now available to purchase through their website.

Per usual, the athlete looked phenomenal in the baby pink leotard, as it highlighted her toned physique.

Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

For the pretty shot, Simone added some dazzling diamond earrings and sported some light touches of makeup across her face.

The gymnast was undeniably glistening for the shot while she yet again conquered another business endeavor.

In the Story, Simone wrote, “Check out my new collection with @gkelite! #gkpartner #ad.”



She went on to also add the “shop here” link for fans to easily browse the new collection.

Simone Biles brings her GK Elite collections to Target

In another Instagram post, Simone shared some exciting news with her fans as she announced that another GK Elite collection would now be sold online at Target.

The Olympian and GK Elite have worked side-by-side for a while, as Simone has been featured in many of their recent drops.

There is nothing better than having a world-renowned gymnast to help design and further promote than Simone.

The athlete put the colorful pieces side-by-side in the short clip as she shared the latest and greatest styles.

Some of the newer leotards included multi-colored patterns, pink floral designs, and a black printed’ 70s-themed print.

She captioned the post, “Shop @target online for my newest leotard collection with @gkelite #gkelite #gkambassador#gkxsimone #ad.”

Simone Biles partners with Wheaties

As if the gymnast didn’t have enough going on, Simone also announced that she’d be partnering with the cereal company Wheaties.

This would be Simone’s second time partnering with the company and her second time being featured on the cover of the Wheaties box.

For the announcement, the Olympian took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself holding the bright orange cereal box.

While she held onto the Wheaties, Simone smiled from ear to ear as she was pictured in a mid-action shot on the box.

She captioned the post, “It’s here!!! My second @wheatiescereal box is rolling out in stores now. Keep an eye out for the new design in a cereal aisle near you. 🧡#wheatiespartner #ad.”

Fans can now find Simone’s face on the new Wheaties box at local supermarkets and grocery stores while supplies last.