Simone Biles turns some heads in her beautiful emerald holiday dress. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles added some fun, festive vibes to her wardrobe this holiday season as she undeniably brightened up the room in her gorgeous green mini dress.

The Olympic gymnast certainly didn’t hold anything back as she modeled her elegant, holiday-inspired attire.

Simone posed for a full-length mirror selfie, showcasing her unique dress and immaculate physique.

Luckily for fans, the athlete took to her Instagram with the eye-catching selfie.

Simone gifted her 6.6 million followers with the shot as she styled in all green along with an assortment of dazzling diamonds.

Simone certainly stole the show during this holiday party.

Simone Biles is stunning in her emerald green holiday dress

Simone gently placed one hand on the dress in the photograph while the other snapped the shot.

The gymnast was captured wearing a glamorous green velvet minidress that accentuated her toned physique.

The masterfully crafted dress featured a beautiful strapless look with a ruched design along the top which draped down over her chest.

She then paired the velvet attire with all diamond jewelry. She wore a dainty diamond necklace, silver bracelets, and stunning engagement ring.

As she slightly smiled in the pictures, Simone paired the diamond jewelry with some silver, glitzy nails and sparkly ribbon hanging off her phone’s back.

To complete this elegant look, Simone wore her long dark hair in light curls, which beautifully rolled down the front of her dress.

She captioned the post, “let’s hear some commotion for the dress.”

Fans made some “commotion” for this dress as the post received 112k likes and featured 500 expressive fans in the comment section.

Simone Biles launches her new Gkelite collection, which is now available at Target

In another recent post, Simone shared some exciting news with her fans as she announced that her new Gkelite collection would now be sold online at Target.

The Olympian and Gkelite have worked side-by-side for a while, as Simone has been featured in many of their recent drops.

There is nothing better than having a world-renowned gymnast to help design and further promote than Simone.

Simone put some of her newest pieces side-by-side in the short clip as she shared the latest and greatest styles.

Some new leotards included multi-colored checkered patterns, pink floral designs, and a black printed ’70s-themed print.

She captioned the post, “Shop @target online for my newest leotard collection with @gkelite #gkelite #gkambassador#gkxsimone #ad.

Fans can now shop the new collection online, exclusively through Target, while supplies last.