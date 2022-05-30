Simone Biles stuns in bikini with weekend happiness

Simone Biles smiling indoors. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles is flaunting her Gold Medal body in stunning new bikini photos. The Olympic gymnast and swimwear lover got her pool look on for a low-key shoot over Memorial Day, posting for her 6.8 million Instagram followers and not without her usual sense of humor.

Simone made sure fans saw her toned figure, but with a giant floppy hat, she 100% hid her face.

Simone Biles stuns in bikini over Memorial Day

The photos showed the athlete aiming for high-brow poses as she sat on cream stone steps.

Popping against the backdrop via a bright orange bikini, the 25-year-old drew attention to her muscly legs and rock-hard abs in the criss-cross two-piece, going for a stringy finish as she posed with one hand flat on the steps and the other holding her massive hat.

Driving fans to swipe, Simone upped the humor in her second slide, one showing her plonked on her back while still on the steps and rather dramatically pulling the cream hat over her face.

Two more snaps followed, with the final one going ooh-la-la as Simone posed by a wall and folded a leg as she raised up on tip-toe. “My happy place,” she captioned the gallery.

Fans left Simone over 30,000 likes in under 60 minutes. The post comes in the wake of plenty of couples snaps with Jonathan Owens – Simone is engaged to the Houston Texans player and seemingly can’t wait to say “I do.” Earlier this month, while in the same orange shades, the gymnast posed for a date night selfie as she was stunned in a leggy minidress and perspex heels for an evening out with the NFL player.



Simone Biles engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens

Back in February, and while in a stunning Versace minidress, Simone shared the romantic proposal, writing:

“THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”

Simone, meanwhile, has detailed how she and Jonathan first met, telling WSG Magazine: “He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.” Fans likely can’t wait for the wedding!