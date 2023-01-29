Simone Biles is a living legend, so every time she posts on social media, people notice.

The fiancee of Jonathan Owens went into selfie mode for an Instagram Stories share, touting one of her partnership brands.

The Olympic gymnast recently posed for a stunning selfie in head-to-toe black spandex by Athleta.

In fact, this was the second share this week featuring an athletic-wear partnership.

Earlier in the week, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo of herself in a stunning black and red floral leotard from her impending GK Elite, launching this spring.

For the latest post, Simone showed off her Athleta duds, proving she could promote more than one brand.

Simone Biles radiates beauty in Athleta

Simone looked gorgeous and toned as she praised her latest design efforts with the sports attire company.

The gold medalist turned her back to the camera, looking over her shoulder as she snapped her reflection.

She paired the look with white sneakers and matching socks, making for a sleek and sporty vibe.

Simone wrote in white text in the bottom right-hand corner. The words read, “okay but this athleta uni gives EVERYTHING it needs to GIVE BABBBBBYYYYY.”

Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Her excitement for the Athleta top could be felt through the selfie taken at her apartment.

Apart from her gymnastics career, Simone has become an inspiration for many young athletes. She has been vocal about body positivity and self-love and has used her platform to encourage others to embrace their own unique beauty.

The Athleta face famously put her mental health first, opting out of most of the 2020 Olympics after suffering from the twisties. One of the reasons she joined Athleta was the company’s mental health focus.

Her shares are constant reminders that people should not be afraid to show off their bodies and feel confident in their own skin.

When Simone’s not promoting Athleta, she also shows love for her longtime sponsor, GK Elite.

Simone Biles and GK Elite’s partnership

Simone joined Team GK Elite in 2015, where she has proudly remained ever since.

Simone made history with GK Elite Sportswear, partnering with the company to create custom leotards. The gymnast took an optimistic approach in a press release for the first-ever athlete-designed competitive sports attire.

In a press release, Simone said of her collaboration, “I encourage fellow gymnasts to tap into their creative minds and add their own design elements as we celebrate gymnasts of all ages and backgrounds as they build their legacy in the sport.”

Last week, Simone shared a preview of the spring collection, which she had a hand in creating. The leotard had prominently placed floral designs with black and white diamonds in the center.

As Simone’s career off the mats remains successful, fans wonder what she will do next.