Simone Biles shows killer legs in Daisy Dukes and heels to support her man

Simone Biles is supporting her man, football player Jonathan Owens. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Simone Biles is used to being the center of attention as the G.O.A.T of gymnastics, but the athlete took a seat and let her man, Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens, be the star of the show.

The Olympic gymnast, 25, took to Instagram this week to share a photo of her at a football game, cheering on her man.

She shared the shot with her 6.7 million followers, who often receive updates about her personal life and career.

The latest post saw Simone as she supported her man and showed off her killer legs.

Simone wore a patriotic shirt with the last name of her fiance written on the bottom.

The shirt looked homemade and also had her NFL fiance’s number on the back.

Simone Biles supports fiance Jonathan Owens at Texan’s game

Simone’s short-sleeve shirt was mostly white with cutout red, white, and blue attachments.

She stood near the field goal as she stood by the sideline and appeared to clap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Simone’s back was to the camera, but her muscular gymnast legs were recognizable. Simone paired the denim jeans with ankle boots with chunky heels.

Her dark hair was in loose curls with two braids adding flair to the style.

In the background the stadium crowd was visible. Although the seats were not full, there were a fair amount of people in the stands.

She captioned the photo, “my favorite day of the week: game day.”

Simone’s mention of game day may have fans wondering if the gymnast will reappear at the Olympic Games.

Simone Biles’ Olympic Games future

Simone has not retired from gymnastics after she suffered a major setback during the last Olympics.

A fan tweeted about Simone’s alleged retirement last month. The fan wrote, “My daughter learned that @Simone_Biles retired today and she has cried literally for the last hour.”

Pic credit: @Simone_Biles/Twitter

However, Simone responded to clear up any misconceptions. She responded, “I haven’t retired though 💖 just working on my mental health.”

In 2024, the Olympics will be in Paris, France. Simone will be 28 years old then, young for an average person but old for an Olympic gymnast.

Simone has said that she will be in Paris for the next games, whether or not she competes. She revealed, “I just don’t know if it will be as an athlete or as an audience member, but if I do decide to train, obviously, I’d have to go 100 percent, so I probably wouldn’t hold back. I’d still try to give it my all.”