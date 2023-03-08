Simone Biles certainly celebrated her bachelorette party in the most extravagant way possible — enjoying the beautiful beaches in Belize.

The Olympic gymnast recently took her party to Belize as she celebrated the special occasion with a handful of her closest friends.

Simone was captured indulging in various fun activities as she soaked up the rays along the beach, ate delicious food, and had a handful of tasty cocktails.

Regardless of the shot, it seemed as though the athlete was living her best life and the last of her single life.

Simone happily agreed to tie the knot with Texans’ football safety, Jonathan Owens last year.

The two lovebirds are set to tie the knot later this year and they couldn’t be more excited to do so.

Simone Biles shares beautiful bikini shot from Belize

In her most recent post, Simone uploaded a collage of stunning Belize shots to her IG account as she shared it with her 6.6 million followers.

In the first slide, the seven-time Olympic medalist was captured leaning up against a large gray structure as she overlooked the ocean.

As she posed for the scenic shot, Simone donned a beautiful black bikini set. The matching set included a black and tan-trimmed halter top along with a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bikini bottoms.

Both pieces looked incredible on Simone as they accentuated her toned abs and muscular legs.

In the next couple of slides, the gymnast shared some shots of her wearing her white, bachelorette attire.

The attire included a gem-embellished veil that spelled Owens along the back and a white bikini that featured a large white bow on the back.

Simone was kind enough to share some close up of her tasty drinks, along with some more epic shots of the beautiful Belize scenery.

The post was simply captioned, “previously on island time.”

Simone Biles is a proud partner of GK Elite

In another recent share, Simone excitedly announced that her new Spring Collection with GK Elite had just dropped.

GK Elite is a high-quality athletic apparel company that primarily focuses on gymnast gear and uniforms.

The Olympian and GK Elite have worked side-by-side for quite a while now, as Simone has been featured in many of their recent drops.

For this particular post, the gymnast was captured against a gray backdrop as she posed on one of the new leotards.

The masterfully crafted piece was a multi-colored and multi-patterned leotard that perfectly sculpted Simone’s curves.

The piece was a mix of pink, white, and black hues and featured beautiful floral prints and diamond detailing throughout the piece.

The athlete had her long, dark locks pulled back into a ponytail as further smiled from ear to ear for the shot.

The post was captioned, “My @gkelite Spring Collection just dropped and I think it might be my fav yet 👀 #ad #gkelite #gkambassador.”

Fans can now shop the new Spring Collection at GK Elite’s official website while also browsing through its other recent drops.