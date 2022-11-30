Simone Biles looks gorgeous in her miniskirt. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

All eyes were on Simone Biles as she recently shared a special treat with her fans.

The well-loved and much-respected Olympic gymnast made her way to Miami to enjoy some fun in the sun.

The athlete has been taking some time away from her vigorous training schedule and instead has been enjoying traveling about with her fiance Jonathan Owens.

The two make a rather perfect pair, as Simone has shared many memorable moments with them together.

However, this time, Simone stepped into the spotlight alone as she posed for a gorgeous, full-length picture.

The gymnast uploaded the jaw-dropping content to her Instagram where her 6.7 million followers got to indulge in the fun.

Simone Biles stuns in a matching two-piece set

Simone looked absolutely stunning as she enjoyed the many scenic views of Miami, Florida.

The Olympic star sported a matching brown two-piece set which complemented her complexion perfectly.

The top piece was low-cut and long-sleeved as it featured a cropped design.

For the bottoms, Simone styled herself in a high-waisted miniskirt which was ribbed and featured a drawstring at the top.

She accessorized with a brown, Dior bucket hat while her long lovely locks peeked out from each side of the hat.

She then added a chunky silver bracelet along with her dazzling diamond engagement ring.

The gymnast smiled at the shot as she held her hand in the air while she sat comfortably on a leather sofa.

She captioned the post, “miami is for me, so who’s buying the house?”

Simone Biles teams up with GK Elite

In another recent post, Simone was captured wearing a gorgeous piece made by GK Elite.

The brand specializes in gymnastics apparel and who better than Simone to have as their head ambassador?

In the post, the Olympian promoted her Holiday collection as she announced a current sale as well.

The fun didn’t end there, Simone also offered her fans an exclusive discount for the holidays, while supplies last.

She wrote, “Are you loving my @gkelite Holiday collection as much as I am? Get them for 30% OFF for a limited time only at gkelite.com with code BKFRIDAY22. #gkelite #gkambassador #gkxsimone #ad.”

While she happily posed for one of her favorite clothing companies, the athlete was captured wearing three different pieces.

In the first slide, she wore a stunning black leotard that featured a white strip around her waist and a glitzy, multi-colored collar.

In the second slide, Simone was seen wearing a black and red leotard that had a gorgeous floral print along the top.

For the final slide, she sported a black and pink piece that incorporated a black mesh design in the middle of her torso.

Overall, Simone looked incredible in all the flashy pieces as they accentuated her toned and muscular physique perfectly.

Simone’s fans certainly approved of all the staple pieces as the post received 98k likes and over 300 comments.