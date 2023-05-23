Simone Biles shares her ‘wifestyle’ in string bikini top by the pool

Gymnast Simone Biles officially married NFL strong safety Jonathan Owens and has been living life “wife” style ever since.

Okay, she’s probably not in her wedding dress daily, but we wouldn’t blame her if she were.

The gymnast happily married Jonathan in two ceremonies: An intimate ceremony in the States and a more luxurious beach ceremony in Mexico.

Since then, Simone has been in wife mode as she shares updates and pictures from their wedding.

She seems to be ending May on the right note as she shares her “wifestyle” from the pool, sporting a green string bikini top with matching white and green striped bottoms.

She shared the shot on Instagram and told followers, “It’s a wifestyle.”

Although it seems like Simone has been celebrating her weddings for a long time, we can’t blame her. She’s still busy working on leotard design collaborations when she’s not celebrating.

Simone Biles announces the newest GK Elite x Target collection

Earlier this week, Simone again took to Instagram to announce her latest collaboration.

She told fans her new GK Elite and Target collection is finally released, and she “can’t wait to see you in it!”

The leotards are available at participating Target stores for $34.99.

There are eight different designs available, including the Rainbow Checker, Colofrul Illusion, Pastel Petals, Tie-Dye, Flower Power, Flower, Gradient Sparkle, and Gradient Striped Leotards.

These are part of the girls’ collection at Target and have sizes ranging from 2T to a girl’s size 20.

Although she spends a lot of time modeling and creating new leotards with GK Elite, that’s not her only partnership.

Simone Biles is a proud Athleta partner

Athleta is a sports apparel brand that focuses on empowering women, with its slogan being “Power Of She.”

Simone celebrated her mother and this empowering company on Mother’s Day with a heartfelt Instagram post and a sweeter mother-daughter photo.

Happy Mother’s Day! 💛 @athleta has been celebrating moms all week and I can’t let Mother’s Day pass without showing some love for my amazing mama! 🥰 it can be so hard for moms to prioritize their own wellbeing, but when they do, it’s inspiring for women and girls everywhere. growing up, my mom did so much to support me and my dreams—she’s the reason why I know it’s important to take care of myself. Love you mom!!” She wrote in the sweet share.

Athleta is a company part of the GAP line, which includes Old Navy and Banana Republic.

According to their website, they aim to create an inclusive community dedicated to empowering women and girls to reach their full potential.

They are also a team of women for women, with athletes, designers, and other women dedicated to building their brand.

Plus, they work to be sustainable and have repurposed millions of plastic bottles into their recycled clothes.