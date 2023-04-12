With her wedding right around the corner, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles took a break from celebrating to promote a business venture.

Simone has a few business deals, like her 2021 partnership with Athleta and her Wheaties cereal box appearances.

Additionally, Simone teamed up with GK Elite, an established name in gymnastics leotards, creating fashionable and functional looks.

The gold medalist shared another drop with the prestigious company, posting a few stylish ensembles for those in the gymnastics space.

The three-part post, shared with Simone’s 6.7 million Instagram followers, had a definite spring theme, with floral patterns and pastel coloring.

The social media post received a lot of love, with 44,000 likes and countless comments, many of which were favorable.

Simone Biles unveils three new GK Elite leotards for the new collection

Simone and GK Elite go way back– she has been an ambassador for the brand since 2015.

And Simone isn’t the only gymnast the company has fitted over the years. GK Elite has been a reputable title in the sportswear industry for decades, with a niche in catering to gymnasts.

Together, Simone and GK Elite have made magic, using the company’s reputation and Simone’s eye for trends.

The gymnast started her carousel with the Simone Biles Budding Confidence Tank Leotard in yellow, which retails for $69.99. The polyester and spandex blend features a square neckline and even comes with a jet-black scrunchie. Simone lived up to the leotard’s name with a confident pose as she showed off her creation.

The second image saw Simone rocking the Simone Biles Clear Mindset Tank Leotard in blue and white, which retails for $69.99.

The athlete closed the post with the Simone Biles Laced Perfection Tank Leotard, retailing for $69.99.

In Simone’s caption, she expressed excitement about her latest release.

Simone’s caption read, “My new @gkelite styles just dropped and I can’t wait for you to grab one of your own!”

Simone Biles partners with GK Elite to create magic

Simone has championed her GK Elite collaboration on multiple occasions.

After renewing her contract in 2021, Simone offered kind words for the established brand.

She exclaimed, “I am thrilled to continue my partnership with GK Elite as we work together to inspire the next generation of gymnasts and encourage them to pursue their own goals and dreams.”

The fiancee of Jonathan Owens also praised the design team at GK Elite, highlighting their creative nature.

Simone continued, “I encourage fellow gymnasts to tap into their creative minds and add their own design elements as we celebrate gymnasts of all ages and backgrounds.”