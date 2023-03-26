Simone Biles looked in sensational shape as she posed for a mirror selfie.

The athlete, who is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens, recently celebrated her 26th birthday in a glitzy dress.

The multi-time Olympic gold medalist took a snap in an elevator wearing a lime green crop top, which she matched with a bucket hat and a tiny thong.

Simone flashed a soft smile and looked in top shape with solid abs and a generally toned physique.

She accessorized the look with two bracelets on each wrist as she appeared to be enjoying some vacation time.

Simone shared the sizzling snap on her Instagram Story with her 6.6 million followers.

Simone Biles smiles for a selfie. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles wows in a GK Elite pink leotard

Simone flashed a beautiful smile as she stunned in the Simplistic Beauty Workout Leotard from GK Elite.

In the caption, she wrote, “Spring is in the air 🌼🍃💕 P.S. grab my entire collection for 30% off using code LUCKY30 @gkelite #ad #gkelite #gkambassador.”

Simone wore the rose color leotard, which she designed herself as a partner of the brand.

The gymnast outfit features navy binding on the center of the waist, criss-cross backstraps, and rose pearl panels for fashionable activewear.

She announced her spring collection earlier this year and gushed about the new line.

“My @gkelite Spring Collection just dropped and I think it might be my fav yet 👀 #ad #gkelite #gkambassador,” she added in the caption.

Simone Biles breaks down her diet

In an interview with Women’s Health, Simone Biles revealed that she doesn’t drink coffee and sometimes skips breakfast.

However, she doesn’t count her calories and listens to her body.

“I do not track anything. I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I’m always at the gym,” she said in the interview.

During her work week, Simone sometimes has a quick breakfast, such as oatmeal or fruit, to pick up her energy.

When she is out of the gym and has time to prepare the first meal of the day, she eats protein waffles with eggs or a cinnamon roll.

The gymnast gets her lunch from Uber Eats and enjoys a variety of meals, such as sushi or pepperoni pizza. If she cooks, she makes pasta with air-fried chicken or salmon with vegetables.

Her dinner also depends on her mood and how she feels, and she goes to restaurants near her home.