Simone Biles minds her own business in bikini

Simone Biles glancing over her shoulder. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles 100% knew how to get her Instagram followers to hit like in a recent share. The 25-year-old gymnast has a knack for working super-short captions, and this post brought the Olympic gymnast doing just this while in a bikini.

Simone has left her Texas base for a luxurious and exotic beach vacation, and swimwear snaps are quickly filling her social media.

Simone Biles is back in her bikini

Posting on Tuesday, the pint-sized star peeped hints of a checkered bikini she’d fully shown off just days earlier, with the post clearly geared towards showing off her sense of humor.

The Gold Medal winner posed in selfie mode while backed by apartment blocks, semi-cloudy skies, and palms blowing in the breeze. Opting out of tagging her location, Simone sent out a direct gaze and her super-toned shoulders as she rocked a crop-top style bikini top in dark gray and white.

Also wearing a white bucket hat and her long hair braided and down her shoulders, the Athleta partner confirmed glam is 100% allowed on beachy trips, wearing light makeup and rosy lips.

“Minding my own,” the star wrote.

Anyone wondering what the bikini actually looks like only need scroll to her Monday post, one showing her on a luxurious and glass-wrapped balcony overlooking stunning ocean waters. Showing off her figure from a chic and furnished terrace as she rocked the skimpy swimwear with an open white shirt, Simone wrote: “I swear I have it all together I just forgot where I put it.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Simone made 2021 headlines for bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics on account of her mental health, she does remain the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Simone Biles still winning on medals

“I’ve always made the finals. I’ve never sat in the crowd,” she told The Cut. “I’ve always wanted to see myself, like have an out-of-body experience, and I feel like God gave that to me. I got to watch the girls and my competitors compete. I was wowed by what they did, like, ‘How are they doing that? Like, How amazing is this?’” Biles even added: “Making it this far? It was one in a trillion.”

Also noting how lucky she’s been to largely stay injury-free, the Uber Eats partner continued: “To be so healthy for so many years? That never happens. It’ll be a long time for somebody to accomplish what I’ve accomplished.”