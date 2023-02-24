Simone Biles jumps on her bed for ‘boujee bride’ celebrations

The fan-favorite gymnast Simone Biles set all of her worries aside as she took to Belize to celebrate her bachelorette party.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist was accompanied by all of her closest girlfriends as the lovely ladies celebrated in style.

Simone looked to be thoroughly enjoying her tropical bachelorette party, ahead of her upcoming wedding to the Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

While she enjoyed her special getaway, Simone was captured posing in her spacious room as she kneeled on her balloon-filled bed.

The gymnast was surrounded by beautiful white and gold balloons and even an array of bride-to-be-themed gifts.

Simone was kind enough to share this timeless moment with her 6.6 million followers via Instagram.

Simone Biles styles in all-white while posing along her balloon-filled bed

While she posed on her spacious bed, Simone styled in a comfy, all-white fit.

The athlete was clad in a baggy white t-shirt that said “Bride and Boujee” across the top.

She coordinated the humorous t-shirt with a pair of high-waisted athletic leggings and a pair of bright white sneakers.

She went on to accessorize with a couple of silver necklaces, a few bracelets, and let’s not forget her large, diamond wedding ring.

For her hair, Simone decided to have the top half of her head breaded while the back half was styled in beautiful, voluminous curls.

While she propped herself up on the bed, the 25-year-old beauty was photographed next to an array of Chanel and Versace gifts while some gold bride balloons rested along the pillows.

It came as no surprise that this was one of Simone’s most well-liked photographs as it received 338,000 likes and over 1,700 delighted fans in the comment section.

She captioned the post, “the one where I’m the bride🎉🥂💍.”

Simone Biles is a proud Wheaties partner

When the athlete isn’t busy with training, traveling, or planning her wedding, Simone can be seen creating more fun projects with Wheaties.

This would be Simone’s second time partnering with the cereal company and her second time being featured on the cover of a Wheaties box.

For this announcement, the gymnast took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself holding the bright orange cereal box.

While she held onto the vibrant-colored Wheaties, Simone smiled from ear to ear as she was pictured in a mid-action shot on the front of the box. The Olympian was captured with her arms held high in the air as she wore a purple and white leotard.

As if the epic mid-action shot wasn’t enough, the athlete even went ahead and added her autograph onto the box as well.

If fans weren’t necessarily interested in snagging a box of Wheaties before, they’ll surely be eager to buy one now.

Fans can now find Simone’s face on the new Wheaties box at local supermarkets and grocery stores while supplies last.