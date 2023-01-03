Simone Biles stunned in a candid share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It was one heck of a year for Simone Biles, and she shared the best behind-the-scenes moments with her fans, including a video of her dancing in a revealing bikini.

The 25-year-old artistic gymnast lived it up all year, wearing everything from a white blazer and a light pink bikini to tiny denim shorts and a super risqué black top.

Simone may have seven Olympic medals to her name, but the post clearly showed what’s most important in her life: friends and family.

Oh, and of course, the person featured most in the reel was her fiance NFL star Jonathan Owens, who she got engaged to back in February 2022.

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2020, and her feed has been chock-full of their cuteness ever since.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the heartwarming share, “thank you 2022 🫶🏾.”

Simone Biles shared new products to promote Target leotard collaboration

Simone recently launched a new collection of leotards at Target with GK Gymnastics, and the results are brilliant.

The four-foot-eight Ohio native is known for rocking the skintight one-pieces on her social media page, inspiring others to try them out.

The share included three colorful leotards, two with floral prints and one featuring a bright checkered pattern.

She included all the deets in the caption for her 6.6M followers who want to shop the vibrant collection.

Simone Biles showed off sculpted physique in deep green minidress

Simone got her Christmas Eve glam on this year, sporting a gemstone green velvet dress that showed off her fit figure, namely those toned legs and arms.

The athletic beauty snapped two mirror selfies in the elegant number, which featured over-the-top puffy sleeves draped off her shoulders.

She wore her raven-colored locks in timeless waves and accessorized with a few pieces of delicate silver jewelry (note: the RING!).

Simone donned shimmery white nail polish, and her makeup was an obvious 10/10, with lashes for days and perfect brows.

“let’s hear some commotion for the dress,” she captioned the saucy share.

Now, for anyone wondering how to score a rock-hard body like Simone, it’s about as grueling as you probably think.

She said during an interview with The Tonight Show, “I train seven hours a day, I do have Sundays off. So, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday I train twice a day. And then Thursday and Saturday I train once a day.”

Of her diet, she added, “If I cook, though, it’s usually pasta, or chicken or salmon in the air fryer, oven, or on the grill.”