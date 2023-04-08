With just days until her wedding, Simone Biles is enjoying every minute and taking fans along for the ride.

Less than one month after she celebrated her 26th birthday, more festivities arose, thanks to Simone’s wedding weekend.

Before marrying NFL player Jonathan Owens, Simone enjoyed her last days as a single woman, getting together with girlfriends for bridal party activities.

Simone took to her social media to share a picture with two bridesmaids. Of course, the bride-to-be wore white.

As Simone started her wedding countdown with friends, she looked comfy and fashionable in activewear by Athleta.

The athlete has referenced her wedding for months, but it appears the date is finally approaching.

Simone Biles prepares for her wedding in Athleta

Simone’s recent IG post was a celebration of love and a chance to promote her sportswear partnership.

A recent picture saw Simone standing front and center, wearing the Aurora Seamless One Shoulder Tank in White. She paired the top with the Ultra High Rise Elation 7/8 Tight in Bright White, retailing for $89.

On one side, Simone’s friend wore the Athleta Transcend Stash Tight in Salvia Pink, with a price tag of $109.

On the other side, Simone’s pal rocked the Transcend Stash Tight in Black, retailing for $109.

The trio was all smiles, posing on an outdoor swingset on a spacious patio.

Simone’s caption read, “Let the wedding countdown begin! Loving these pieces by @athleta #AthletaPartner.”

The savvy businesswoman tagged Athleta in the post, which was sure to garner attention as fans anxiously await Simone’s big day.

Athleta has become a mainstay on Simone’s IG as the Olympic gold medalist drums up publicity for the company.

Simone Biles ditches Nike and teams up with Athleta

Simone famously ditched athlete-favorite brand Nike for Athleta in 2021. Teaming up with a lesser-known brand allowed Simone more influence over designs and marketing ideas.

In addition, Athleta targets a different demographic — one near and dear to Simone’s heart, with a focus on teenage girls.

Simone added a personal touch to the activewear, helping countless girls worldwide with her prioritization of mental health.

The original Simone and Athleta collaboration included a 15-piece set with inspirational words sewn into the clothing.

Simone described her vision with Athleta in an interview with Teen Vogue.

She explained, “When you’re wearing something that is comfortable, and you’re confident in it, you can see it exude through their personality.”

As for the mantras, Simone said, “They’re gentle reminders that help me tap into my inner confidence.”

Fans can purchase products from Athleta at Old Navy and Gap.