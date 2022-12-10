Simone Biles is pretty in pink for a special sales offer. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles is back again and more gorgeous than ever.

The fan-favorite gymnast styled in some of her favorite athletic gear as she let her fans know about an exclusive holiday sale.

Simone announced to her loyal fans that GK Gymnastics would be holding a sale, including her new limited holiday collection.

GK Gymnastics is known for its stunning athletic pieces, such as its leotards, leggings, and sweatpants.

All items are made with the highest quality fabrics, which help with long-lasting comfortability and durability.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Simone suggested that her fans better hurry if they want to indulge in the sale because it wouldn’t last for too much longer.

Simone Biles is pretty in pink

Not only is Simone an incredible gymnast, but apparently, she’s a mastermind when it comes to designing and further modeling her own products as well.

The gold medalist promoted her own holiday collection through a stellar Instagram post which she shared with her 6.7 million followers.

In the shot, Simone sat as she lightly flexed and smiled from ear to ear.

The athlete was photographed wearing one of her own pieces, which was a pretty pink and black leotard. The one-piece featured a gorgeous leaf pattern that was scattered amongst all of the fabric, while the middle of the leotard featured unique mesh detailing.

The body-hugging piece was the perfect color against Simone’s glistening complexion.

Simone had her hair parted down the middle for the shot as she then threw her long dark locks into a ponytail which flowed beautifully down her back.

The athlete’s makeup was also flawless, and her skin was effortlessly glowing. She wore long, lavish lashes while she paired them with a clear, glossy lip.

She captioned the post by saying, “Want to get my @gkelite Holiday Collection for 30% OFF including the Elevated Elegance Leotard? 🎁 This is your last chance, so head over to gkelite.com! #ad #gkelite #gkambassador.”

Simone Biles is a proud partner of SPIETH America

It would only make sense for Simone to partner with one of her favorite mat companies, especially when it comes to her gymnastic training.

In another recent post, the Olympian was captured sitting on a balance beam while she posed with her favorite mat.

Simone partnered with SPIETH America, and together they created Simone’s very own training mat. The special blue mat features an outline of a white goat, while Simone’s name is written in cursive across the front of it. The goat logo on the front says it all, as Simone calls it her very own GOAT mat.

She captioned the post, “So excited to let you all know that TODAY ONLY, SPIETH America is having a big sale on my GOAT mat! Go to spiethamerica.com to shop! #cybermonday #spiethpartner #ad @spiethamerica.”

Per usual, Simone looked naturally stunning as she smiled in her all-black athletic gear.

Fans can view some of the special deals exclusively through SPIETH America’s website.