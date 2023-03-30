The fan-favorite gymnast Simone Biles is certainly a kind-hearted soul with a big heart, and her latest share was the perfect reflection of just that.

The seven-time Olympic medalist was captured from the waist up as she demonstrated her positive attitude in the form of a huge smile that she presented across her face.

As she smiled from ear to ear, Simone shared some exciting news with her fans as she introduced another amazing piece from her GK Elite collection.

The Olympian has teamed up with the athletic company many times before, as the two have created a variety of unique pieces for gymnasts and other talented athletes.

However, for this latest drop, Simone sported a purple one-piece that seemed to be selling quite quickly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The gymnast even suggested that her fans should hurry if they wanted to get their hands on this amazing purple piece.

Simone Biles effortlessly glows in her new purple one-piece

For her newest collaboration with GK Elite, Simone created a variety of different vibrant-colored leotards that would be the perfect tones for spring and summertime.

However, the star of the show was the blue and purple leotard — the one that the athlete donned in the picture.

The cheeky one-piece featured a variety of different blue and purple tones that further formed a cool design throughout the fabric.

The multicolored piece fit Simone beautifully as it not only gave her the support and comfort she needed, but it also added a stylish twist.

To complete this look, the gymnast threw her long locks back into a ponytail while she rocked a full face of shimmery makeup.

Overall, Simone looked completely in her element as she showcased her new, masterfully crafted athletic pieces.

The post was captioned, “Never getting over this leo 💟 Check out my entire collection @gkelite before it’s too late! #ad #gkelite #gkambassador.”

Simone Biles recently celebrated her birthday

The beloved athlete just celebrated another year around the sun, and this time she turned 26 years young.

Simone kindly shared an array of stunning shots on her Instagram feed, where she was captured wearing a beautiful glitzy dress.

In the first slide, the Olympian faced her back toward the camera while she slightly turned her head over her shoulders for the shot.

Simone held her purple Pisces cake in her hand while she sported the utmost perfect minidress.

The brown minidress was fully embellished with brown sequins, and the bottom of the dress was even trimmed with beautiful fluffy feathers.

She went on to style her hair in lovely, voluminous curls while she rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

In the other slides that the athlete provided, Simone snapped a close-up of the shimmery cake, along with a full-length view of her colorful assortment of birthday balloons.

The athlete seemed to thoroughly enjoy this completion around the sun as she simply captioned this collage, “chapter 26.”

Simone Biles is also a proud SPIETH partner

It would only make sense for Simone to partner with one of her favorite mat companies, especially given her incredible gymnastic background.

In another IG post that she shared with fans, the Olympian was captured sitting on a balance beam while she posed with her favorite mat.

Simone further announced her partnership with SPIETH America, where together they created Simone’s very own “GOAT” mat.

The special blue mat featured an outline of a white goat, while Simone’s name was written in cursive across the front of it.

Per usual, Simone looked naturally beautiful as she smiled in her all-black athletic gear for the shot.

She captioned the post, “So excited to let you all know that TODAY ONLY, SPIETH America is having a big sale on my GOAT mat! Go to spiethamerica.com to shop! #cybermonday #spiethpartner #ad @spiethamerica.”

Fans can now purchase this blue GOAT mat exclusively through SPIETH America’s official website.