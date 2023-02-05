Simon Biles stunned in an orange outfit as she posed for a sizzling new selfie.

The beauty was recently pictured in a stylish pink leotard for a partnership with GK Elite.

Simone looked gorgeous in the cutout dress as she flashed a soft smile for the snap as she looked off-camera for a pose.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist accessorized the dress with a white gold bracelet and matching necklaces, along with a tiny nose ring.

She appeared to be heading for a night out, presumably with her fiance Jonathan Owens, who she got engaged to last year in February.

The athlete shared the photo with her 6.6 million followers and implied she was going for some spicy food in the caption, writing, “spicy disaster 🌶️🔥❤️.”

The 25-year-old is already one of the most accomplished gymnasts and the most decorated in the history of the Gymnastics World Championships.

Many consider Simone the greatest gymnast of all time; her career is far from over. She earned praise after she withdrew from the floor during the 2020 Summer Olympics to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles partners with Athleta for some dance cardio

Simone Biles went to surprise women who were taking part in an Athleta dance cardio session and joined in on the fun.

She shared an Instagram video in partnership with the brand, which makes premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire people to get active within their communities.

In the caption, SImone wrote, “Surpriseee! 😉Got a great sweat in with some dance cardio at my local @athleta store (and loved getting to meet so many of my fellow Houston girls)!🥰 #PowerOfShe #athletapartner”

Simone is known for her grueling workouts to train for the Olympics. During an appearance on The Tonight Show per Hollywood Life, the gymnast revealed that she trained up to seven hours a day for six days of the week with a rest on Sundays.

As for her diet, Simone burns a lot of calories; therefore, she doesn’t track her eating, but she avoids stuffing herself with food, according to an interview with Women’s Health.

She eats everything from oatmeal and a protein shake for breakfast to pepperoni pizza for lunch and whatever she craves for dinner.

Simone Biles shows her leotard collection with Target

Simone displayed her colorful leotard collection, which is available at Target.

She is partnered with GK Elite Sportswear and is often seen wearing leotards.

In a recent photo, the Olympian modeled one of the leotards from her spring collection.

In the photo, Simone looked stunning and fit as she flashed a bright smile for a pose looking sideways.