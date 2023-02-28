Simone Biles is reveling in her last remaining days of being a fiancee as she and her girlfriends enjoy a bachelorette trip to Belize ahead of Simone’s wedding to Jonathan Owens.

The seven-time Olympic medalist, who will turn 26 in March, looked every bit the part of a bride as she sported a stunning white two-piece for some time at the beach.

Seen from behind, Simone bent one knee up to show off her gymnastics balancing talents as she stood on one foot, using a giant, green letter M as a prop.

Rocking a high ponytail that let her beachy waves shine, the 4-foot-8-inch athlete looked ready to tackle her upcoming vows as she glowed in her white ensemble.

With a peppy satin bow resting at her low back and a tulle skirt adding extra decoration to her white bikini bottoms, Simone was a bridal vision.

To cap off her upcoming-wedding-day vibes, Simone donned shades over her eyes, the white temple pieces jazzed up with sparkly embellishments.

She captioned the snap, “wife of the party.”

Simone Biles hits Belize with friends for her bachelorette party

Before sharing her bikini snap, Simone posted more fun snaps from her bachelorette extravaganza.

Simone started with a snap that was presumably taken from her hotel room in Belize as the gymnast kneeled on her bed while clad in comfy sweatpants and a “Bride & Boujee” t-shirt on.

Gold balloons spelling out “Bride” decorated the headboard and pillows, and golden and white balloons dotted the ceiling.

A silky banner reading “Future Mrs. Owens” lay on the bedspread while party bags sat on top of the comforter, filled to the brim with bridal goodies.

In a separate post, Simone shared a funny video clip of her entourage prepping for the fun times ahead, with all nine members of the party in the frame.

Simone knelt alongside her sister Adria Biles as the pair wore white bridal shirts while the other members went casual in everyday wear.

Using a dubbed-in voice that said, “And why aren’t you in uniform?” Simone and Adria mimed exasperation by flailing their hands around while looking at the other people.

The other girls then hopped out of the frame, and the video cut to everyone sporting bride-related garments.

As Simone prepares for her big day, the star has proven she can multi-task as she has juggled her career, her love life, and her brand partnerships.

Simone Biles ditches Nike for Athleta

After partnering with Nike for six years, Simone made the decision in 2021 to leave the brand behind and join forces with the female-focused label Athleta.

“I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength,” Simone said, as reported by Forbes. “And together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond.”

The partnership aims to provide young girls with the means to achieve their athletic potential by providing the products needed to meet their goals in their chosen sport.

As Athleta’s Chief Product Officer Jana Henning explained, the match came at a “serendipitous” time given that Athleta started their line for ages 8-12 in 2016 when Simone was storming the Rio Olympics gymnastics floor and their 2021 official partnership began just ahead of Simone’s time in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Our mission is to unlock the limitless potential of women and girls. Simone is a once-in-a-generation role model, who we know is loved by the girls (and women!) in our community alike,” Jenna added.

As detailed on the company website, Athleta offers a wide variety of styles and items for young girls.

The brand’s current spring selection includes the Athleta Girl Swing Skort for $45, the Athleta Girl Transcend Crossover Tight for $55, and the Athleta Girl Play More Romper for $59.