Simone Biles rocked a white crop top as she represented Houston and struck a pose in Miami in front of Hard Rock Stadium. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles struck a pose in front of Hard Rock Stadium, and the massive venue wasn’t the only tough thing.

The beautiful Olympic athlete conducted a fit check, posting a picture of her fabulous ensemble on social media.

Simone chose her Instagram to share the look, where she has regularly treated her 6.6 million followers to wedding preparations.

The Olympic gold medal winner became engaged to NFL football player Jonathan Owens on Valentine’s Day, 2022, and the two have been side-by-side ever since.

Simone opted for a solo shot, giving her fans what they wanted to see.

Simone donned a white bandeau-style crop top with “Houston” written in blue across her chest.

Simone Biles strikes a pose in white crop top

Simone’s killer six-pack was visible under her outfit as the Olympic-level athlete showed off her hard work and core strength.

The gymnast paired the white crop top with high-waisted blue sweatpants with a drawstring controlling the fit.

She completed the ensemble with blue and white Nike sneakers, showing off her ability to color coordinate and stay trendy.

Simone struck a pose outside the stadium, looking into the distance with her arms by her sides.

She wore silver bracelets on each arm and matching earrings, bringing the outfit together with a silver chain around her neck.

Simone sported minimal makeup allowing her natural beauty and glow to shine in the picture.

The athlete even matched her nails with her looking, selecting a chrome metallic shade.

Simone’s dark tresses were also casual in a low ponytail.

Simone’s caption read, “lost files,” indicating that the picture was a throwback. Although the image may have been old, fans appreciated the post with likes and comments.

Simone Biles teams up with Athleta Girl

Simone Biles dropped Nike for Athleta in 2021.

The two hit the ground running, creating stylish and functional fashion for fans.

Simone created a 15-piece activewear and back-to-school line for young girls. Simone’s Athleta Girl collection features clothing with inspirational words or mantras.

Simone explained her Athleta mantras and their purposes, revealing, “They’re gentle reminders that help me tap into my inner confidence.”

Simone told Teen Vogue, “When you’re wearing something that is comfortable, and you’re confident in it, you can see it exude through their personality.”

Fans can purchase the Athleta Girl SB Bike Short for $21.97 at Old Navy and Gap.