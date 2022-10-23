Simone Biles is rocking a bikini as the Olympic gymnast shows off her athletic figure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Simone Biles showed skin over the weekend in a diamond bikini as she revealed her toned figure.

As arguably the most dominant gymnast in the world, Simone has become well-known for her perfect balance, strong muscles, and now, bikini shots.

Recently, she posted a few photos and videos on her Instagram Stories that showed her in a diamond two-piece.

The fiancée of NFL player Jonathan Owens shared a skimpy shot– a slight departure from her typical pics.

That is not to say she never posts bikini photos, however. She has posted several in the past as she enjoyed some well-deserved vacation time after her appearances at the Olympic games.

And while her 6.7 million followers could not comment on the photo, it is likely that a fair share of her fans appreciated the post.

Simone Biles stuns in diamond bikini

Simone went into selfie mode to provide a glimpse of her killer figure and gorgeous style.

Her string bikini featured golden sequins, and her clavicle tattoo was visible underneath the garment.

She rocked false lashes, a nose piercing, and a navel piercing.

Her long dark hair featured a side part and curled ends as she smiled for the camera.

Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone added body jewelry to the look with a thin gold chain featuring small crystals which began at her neck and ended past her navel.

Later on, Simone posted another photo with an NFL girlfriend as they cheered with mimosas in hand.

Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

She re-posted an IG Story from a friend as the three ladies shared a drink at a stadium pool in front of a jumbo screen.

As Simone supports her man, she has also been preparing for her upcoming nuptials.

Simone Biles prepares for wedding to Jonathan Owens

Simone and Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens reportedly connected through Raya, an exclusive dating app for wealthy people.

The two hit it off, and Jonathan proposed to Simone on Valentine’s Day, 2022.

Recently, Simone shared her preparations for the big day.

She posed in a white dress last week with the caption, “on bride duty.”

The gymnast rocked an over-the-top cocktail dress covered in white feathers. She smiled at the camera with a rack full of dresses in front of her.

Simone and Jonathan plan to wed in 2023, and she has jokingly revealed that wedding preparations have caused her eye to twitch.