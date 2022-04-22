Simone Biles impresses in string bikini

Simone Biles smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Simone Biles is officially making it a Hot Girl Summer while it’s still technically spring. The Olympic gymnast was bikini-ready in her pre-weekend Instagram share, showing off a killer string bikini and shorts look and confirming fans can find her “at the pool.”

Simone is fresh from making headlines as she went topless for Elle Spain. Wearing a little more this time, the Ohio native stunned fans for a total 54,000 likes in just four hours.

Simone Biles stuns poolside in bikini

Posing without showing her face, the Gold Medal winner definitely showed her athletic body as she stood backed by a massive outdoor pool and tall palms.

Simone flaunted her muscle machine of a body barefoot and in tiny cut-off shorts, going for an acid-wash denim finish and pairing her summery look with a white string bikini top.

Affording a view of her cheese-grater abs, the 25-year-old also rocked a denim Chanel bucket hat – Simone might front a brand that’s affordable, but the designer lover is all about the high-end brands.

Taking to her caption, Simone wrote: “If you need me I’ll be at the pool.”

Bikini posts from Biles are unique. The pint-sized star is adored for her signature sense of humor, and also for putting her own twist on well-known phrases. Back in 2020, Simone posed bikini-clad while chilling at her luxurious Texas home. She captioned the photo: “How to get a bikini body…. put a bikini on your body.”

Simone Biles reveals what she eats

Simone’s figure does, of course, attract curiosity over her nutritional profile. The gymnast has opened up on her diet, telling Women’s Health Mag that it’s all about balance and getting in enough protein. Simone loves a protein shake breakfast, although she will treat herself after a long week.

“On the weekends, I’ll have some protein waffles with chocolate chips, some eggs, or even make cinnamon rolls,” she said. “Because I might not have to be at the gym, I can actually take the time to make breakfast.” As to ordering takeout, well, she has been fronting Uber Eats.

“I feel like it’s more manageable because I can get home, shower, and go on the app to order whatever I want with the click of a button. If I cook, though, it’s usually pasta, or chicken or salmon in the air fryer, oven, or on the grill,” Biles added.