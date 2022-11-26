Simone Biles is promoting leotards with a special Black Friday sale, and she is serving as the model for the athletic-wear. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles’ presence in the 2024 Paris Olympics as a competitor has remained unconfirmed, but her commitment to promoting GK Elite Sportswear was evident in a recent social media post.

The gold medal-winning Olympian has had her hands’ full preparing for her upcoming nuptials to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens. The two announced their engagement in February and have blessed fans with sweet couples pictures before their big day.

However, Simone has to pay the bills, and one way is through endorsements like her partnership with GK Elite Sportswear.

Simone took to her Instagram account to show off custom leotards for her 6.7 million followers on the platform.

But Simone wasn’t merely flexing on her fans– she also had a deal for those interested.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Simone explained in her caption, fans could purchase some of her holiday-themed leotards using her special coupon code.

Simone Biles stuns in custom GK Elite Sportswear leotards

Simone posted three looks and showed that gymnasts could look fabulous while getting flexible and performing stunts.

Unsurprisingly, Simone served as the model for her leotard designs, posing in front of a white background on a cube seat.

The first picture showed Simone in a black leotard, the Simone Biles Reigning Royalty Workout Leotard, with a price tag of $69.99. The garment had a high neckline embellished in crystals and black jacquard mesh with a white stripe around the waist.

A swipe right showed the Simone Biles Continuous Growth Workout Leotard, also costing $69.99. The black and red garment featured a back crisscross design and garnet laser stones embellished on the rear.

Finally, Simone dazzled in the Simone Biles Elevated Elegance Workout Leotard, which retailed for $69.99. The final look was light pink with black leaves and a faux lace belt around the waist.

Simone’s caption offered 30 percent off her looks for those who caught the sale in time.

Simone Biles and GK Elite Sportswear

Simone Biles made history with GK Elite Sportswear when she partnered with the apparel company to create custom leotards with the creative input of the Olympic star. As a press release stated, the line marked the first-ever athlete-designed competitive sportswear.

Simone partnered with Team GK in 2015, right before the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics, where she gave an impressive performance.

Simone said of her collaboration, “I encourage fellow gymnasts to tap into their creative minds and add their own design elements as we celebrate gymnasts of all ages and backgrounds as they build their own legacy in the sport.”

Simone has taken her own advice, continuing on her design journey, with products available at Target and on the GK Elite website.