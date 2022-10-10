Simone Biles goes braless in pink for Texan win

Simone Biles looks pretty in pink as she celebrates the Texan’s big win. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Simone Biles looked absolutely stunning as she posed with her friend, while they happily celebrated the Texan’s win over the Jaguars this past weekend.

The 25-year-old gymnast has made quite a name for herself as she is easily the most decorated American gymnast in history.

Biles has been awarded 32 medals (19 gold) from the World Championship and seven (with 4 gold) from the Olympics.

She is also the first American woman to win seven national all-around titles and the first female gymnast to earn three consecutive World All-Around titles.

With an incredible record like that, it’s easy to say Bile’s work has inspired so many young individuals, especially those that are involved in the sport.

However, it’s nice to see that the hard-working athlete took some time off from practicing and recently enjoyed some time out with her friends.

Simone Biles looks pretty in pink

Biles recently uploaded a picture to her Instagram which she shared with her 6.7 million followers.

The gymnast posed with a friend at a bar, as football evidently was playing in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two women happily posed for the photograph as they were both excited about the big Texan’s win.

Biles looked stunning as she wore a braless, pink velvet tub top that hugged her torso perfectly. The pink top also has the number 36 written on it which was embellished with red gems throughout it.

She then paired the top with some light blue, high-waisted denim jeans.

She accessorized with two silver necklaces, as one had a beautiful diamond charm hanging from it.

Biles then rocked some cute oversized black with gold trim sunglasses, that were placed gently on her head for the photograph. Her long hair was straightened for the event as it flowed beautifully past her shoulders.

The photo was simply captioned, “texans win 🤘🏾💕.”

Simone Biles is enjoying her life away from training

Biles took some much-needed time away from her beloved sport to focus on herself and her mental health.

However, the gymnast actively posts on her Instagram, keeping all of her fans in the loop with her latest and greatest travels.

In another recent post, Biles is captured on the beach in her lovely blue bathing suit, showing off her hourglass figure.

The gymnast stood up against a palm tree and smiled from ear to ear, as she looked completely breathtaking.

She captioned the photo, “I’m so lucky 💍❤️.”

The timeless photograph was given a plentiful amount of love as it received 61 thousand likes.

It is easy to say that fans are certainly eager to see what exhilarating adventure Biles goes on next.