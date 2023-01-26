Simone Biles has inspired the world with her incredible athletic accomplishments for years, and now she has switched her influence to inspiring fans with her fashion sense.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist recently shared a picture of herself in a stunning red and black floral leotard from her upcoming GK Elite spring collection.

While Simone’s partnership with GK Elite wasn’t new, her latest sets of designs were novel.

The talented G.O.A.T shared a single image on her Instagram, for her 6.7 million followers.

Simone looked radiant as she tried on one of her designs and announced in a caption that fans could purchase her look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The athlete earned 30k likes for the share, although that number is sure to increase.

Simone Biles unveils new GK Elite leotard for spring

Simone looked toned and gorgeous in her red, white, and black leotard. The garment featured prominently placed floral designs and black and white diamond patterns in the center.

Around the center of the leotard was a belt-like feature with horizontal diamond patterns.

Then, the leotard transitioned into pink and black diamonds.

In her caption, Simone praised GKE Elite and her new line.

She wrote, “My @gkelite Spring Collection just dropped and I think it might be my fav yet 👀 #ad #gkelite #gkambassador.”

Simone Biles’ partnership with GK Elite

GK Elite has been a respected name in the sportswear industry for decades. The sportswear company has been outfitting Simone for years, and she has been their spokesperson since 2015.

Simone said of the renewed collaboration in 2021, “I am thrilled to continue my partnership with GK Elite as we work together to inspire the next generation of gymnasts and encourage them to pursue their own goals and dreams.”

Simone has been quite involved in the design process of her apparel, making sure that the pieces are both stylish and functional.

The newest line is no exception, with leotards and other pieces designed to look great while allowing gymnasts to perform their best.

The athlete’s influence extends far beyond the realm of sports and has inspired young people everywhere. An example of her inspiration is her priority of mental health.

Simone has begun doing things she enjoys, and fans love that for her.

Simone Biles’ exciting 2023 milestones

This year marks an exciting time for the world’s greatest gymnast.

Her new GK Elite Spring Collection has delivered her fans another fashion win.

But that’s not all for the talented beauty.

Simone’s wedding to fiance Jonathan Owens is expected to occur soon, which will be another milestone event.

And with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris just around the corner, fans can’t wait to see what Simone has in store next.