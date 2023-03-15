Simone Biles celebrated another year around the sun, and the gymnast made sure she did it in complete style.

The seven-time Olympic medalist shared an array of stunning shots on her social media, where she was captured wearing a beautiful glitzy dress.

As expected, Simone looked incredible as she celebrated her special day.

More so, the gymnast posed in a sea of happy birthday balloons and gifts, along with a purple, heart-shaped cake that read “Pisces Baby” across the top.

It just goes to show that Simone was well taken care of, as she was showered with nothing but love for her 26 trips around the sun.

Luckily for Simone’s fans, she uploaded the memorable moment onto her IG feed, sharing it with her 6.6 million followers.

Simone Biles is beautiful in her glitzy birthday dress

In the first slide, Simone faced her back toward the camera while she slightly turned her head over her shoulders for the shot.

The gymnast held her purple Pisces cake in her hand while she donned the utmost perfect glitzy mini-dress.

The brown mini-dress was completely embellished with brown sequins, and the bottom of the dress was even trimmed with beautiful fluffy feathers.

She went on to style her long hair in voluminous curls while she rocked a full face of makeup.

In the other slides that the athlete provided, Simone snapped a close-up of the shimmery cake, along with a full-length view of her beautiful balloons and gift station.

She simply captioned this precious post by saying, “chapter 26.”

Simone Biles recently celebrated her bachelorette party in Belize

In another recent share, Simone set all of her worries aside as she took to Belize to celebrate her bachelorette party.

The Olympian was accompanied by all of her closest girlfriends as the lovely ladies celebrated in style.

Simone looked to be thoroughly enjoying her tropical bachelorette party ahead of her upcoming wedding to the Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

While she enjoyed her special getaway, the athlete was captured posing in her bedroom as she kneeled on her balloon-filled bed.

As she posed on her spacious bed, Simone styled in a comfy, all-white fit. This simple yet beautiful fit included a baggy white t-shirt that said “Bride and Boujee” across the top.

She coordinated the humorous t-shirt with a pair of high-waisted athletic leggings and a pair of bright white sneakers.

While she propped herself up on the bed, the gymnast was photographed next to an array of Chanel and Versace gifts while some gold bride balloons rested along the pillows.

Simone Biles is a proud partner of Athleta

Simone surprised a bunch of young girls at a local Athleta store as she joined them for a dance cardio session.

The gymnast has worked with Altheta a handful of times now as she continues to do collaborations with them and further participate in moments like this one.

In another Instagram share, Simone was spotted going to her local Houston Athleta store as she then surprised dozens of young girls who crowded around her.

Furthermore, the athlete led a dance routine in, which the girls happily followed along. More so, everyone looked to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they all sported huge smiles across their faces.

For this special event, Simone was styled in a complete Athleta outfit. She wore a pair of pink, high-waisted athletic leggings and paired it with a black hoody.

In the end, Simone looked gorgeous once again as she teamed up with one of her favorite companies to help support a good cause.

The caption read, “Surprise! 😉Got a great sweat in with some dance cardio at my local @athleta store (and loved getting to meet so many of my fellow Houston girls)!🥰 #PowerOfShe #athletapartner.”