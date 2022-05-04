Simone Biles flaunts Gold Medal body in bikini

Simone Biles smiling indoors. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Olympian Simone Biles is flaunting her Gold Medal body in a tiny bikini while soaking up the sun. The 25-year-old gymnast is currently enjoying a sun-drenched vacation with major beach perks, and she’s been inviting her Instagram followers along for the fun.

Posting beachy snaps for her six million+ followers at the end of April, the Ohio native showed off the body behind the mind-blowing backflips, although it was serious chill mode as Simone hung out with her girl crew.

Simone Biles stuns in vacation bikini shots

One photo showed the gymnast showcasing her muscle machine of a body as she smiled at the edge of a beach backed by stunning turquoise waters and a boat.

Simone highlighted her sculpted legs, shoulders, and rock-hard abs in a skimpy black bikini with a cut-out chest design, plus thin-banded straps. She posed with one foot on tip-toe, further drawing attention to her defined leg muscles, but the vibe was casual as she grinned in shades and wore her braided hair down.

Biles stepped back a little and with her ankles in the water for a second photo as fans swiped right, again reminding fans that she only picks attractive-looking destinations. The most-decorated gymnast in history gained over 90,000 likes for her post, writing:

“Just another bikini pic poppin in your feed.”

Simone’s vacation has also brought an unusual photo, one showing her luxurious hotel setting. Here, the Uber Eats face was photographed from a pool with a fully see-through glass panel edge, affording a head-to-toe view as she posed balancing on one leg while in a pink bikini.

Arching back her head while in a hat as she flaunted her figure and her balance, Simone wrote: “Work hard, travel harder.”

Simone Biles has a strong head on her shoulders

Simone may have a grip on physical strength, but she’s got one on mental health, too, having made 2021 headlines for bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her psychological wellbeing.

“I try to be strong not only for other people but also myself, but sometimes there are weaknesses in strength, and that’s OK, and it’s OK not to be OK, and I’ve taught myself that,” she told Today.

On ditching the event, Biles added: “I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through having a front, I’m proud of myself.”