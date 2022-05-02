Simone Biles flaunts bikini buns on girl’s trip

Simone Biles is smiling indoors. Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram



Olympic gymnast Simone Biles flaunts her firm bikini buns while showing off her beachy girl’s trip. Although she hasn’t shared her precise location, the 25-year-old has been making late April headlines for leaving her Texas base and hitting up an exotic beach destination.

Simone posted her photos to Instagram, and it looks like she brought her crew along for fun.

Simone Biles hits the beach in bikini

The photo showed eight ladies all posing in a row, standing on a beach, and overlooking turquoise waters, plus boats. Simone was towards the right of the crowd, showing off her steely-strong body and opting for a teeny-tiny bikini.

Biles ditched her usual fun patterns for a classic black two-piece, highlighting her buns of steel and toned legs as she stood barefoot and joined her gal pals in enjoying the view.

The Athleta partner gained over 129,000 likes for her share, with a caption confirming it’s ladies only.

“Girls [sic] trip 2022,” the Ohio native wrote.

Simone’s vacation has brought plenty on the swimwear front, plus the gymnast’s notorious sense of humor. Simone Biles received plenty of likes as she posed in a cute checkered bikini and bucket hat from a glass-wrapped hotel balcony, showing off her toned figure and writing: “I wear I have it all together I just forgot where I put it.” The post easily topped 100,000 likes.

Biles has not abandoned her promotional and designing work, though. She continues to plug her latest collab with Athleta, a brand she made 2021 headlines for joining forces with as she ditched kingpin Nike. “Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same,” she said in a statement. “I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength.”

Simone Biles ditched Nike

Nike, which boasts celebrity ambassadors including tennis pro Serena Williams, meanwhile said it would “continue to champion and celebrate all athletes,” adding:

“We’ve always taken great pride in our leadership in supporting women in sport at all levels for close to 50 years as individual athletes, through their universities, national teams, or their competitive leagues.” Biles is understood to have parted ways with Nike to focus on a more feminine-strong brand. She has also been fronting the takeout delivery chain Uber Eats.