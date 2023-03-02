Simone Biles continued to enjoy her bachelorette party in the tropics of Belize as she donned another stunning swimsuit for a day at the pool.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist has appeared to be reveling in her remaining days of having the title of fiance as she and some pals celebrated Simone’s upcoming wedding.

For her latest share from the getaway, Simone showed off her stunning physique in a cutout swimsuit while looking to prepare for a dip in the pool.

In a two-part series, Simone stood outside her hotel in Alaia, Belize, gripping a white towel with both hands at the water’s edge.

Simone whipped her black hair around her face for a fun vibe, the strands captured in mid-motion as they went across her cheek and forehead.

The surroundings were dazzling enough to be on a postcard, and Simone’s style only added to the picturesque feel.

Simone Biles rocks a stunning cutout swimsuit for her bachelorette trip

Simone’s rusty-red swimwear showed off her washboard abs as two large cutouts ran along both sides of her ribcage.

A thin strip of material connected the swimsuit’s bottom to the top for a phenomenal design that allowed Simone’s gymnast figure to shine.

The second snap in the series was nearly identical to the first, with the main differences being Simone’s pose and the pool angle.

Simone flashed a brilliant smile while gazing off into the distance, holding one hand over her eyes to shield them from the sun’s glare.

Standing this time at the corner of the pool, Simone took in the radiant blue skies while palm trees peeked out on the sides of the frame.

Although Simone is currently focusing primarily on her upcoming nuptials, the athlete has not forgotten her roots, as she recently teamed up with Athleta.

Simone Biles partners with Athleta

As reported by Forbes, Simone walked away from her six-year partnership with Nike to team up with the female-focused label Athleta.

“I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength,” Simone shared in a press release. “And together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond.”

The brand previously catered to adult women but started up a girl’s line in 2016 to give young athletes the opportunity to find apparel that suits their needs.

Jana Henning, Athleta’s Chief Product Officer, explained that the move to offer younger girls proper attire for their chosen sport was aimed at inspiring the younger population to achieve their goals and dreams.

“Our mission is to unlock the limitless potential of women and girls. Simone is a once-in-a-generation role model, who we know is loved by the girls (and women!) in our community alike,” she shared.

A look at the Athleta website shows that the company has a wide range of young girls’ clothing, with a variety of colors and patterns to meet just about any young athlete’s desires.

Newer arrivals include spring and summer-oriented items, with the Athleta Girl Pleat Perfect Skort selling for $45, the Athleta Girl Long Sleeve One Piece labeled at $65, and the Athleta Girl Run the World 3″ Short retailing for $35.