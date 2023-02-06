The fan-favorite gymnast Simone Biles turned a couple of heads in her latest share as she posed for an incredible mirror selfie.

The gold medalist was spotted modeling her shimmery blue bikini in the mirror, highlighting her incredible curves and rather toned physique.

Simone stood in her spacious hotel room, standing in front of a full-length mirror while she watched a basketball game in the background.

For the shot, the athlete decided to throw her oversized sunglasses over her eyes while she held her phone up in front of her face.

Even with Simone’s face being covered, she still radiated beautiful energy as she looked to be thoroughly enjoying her getaway.

Luckily for fans, the gymnast uploaded the stunning shot on her Instagram Story, sharing it with her 6.6 million followers.

Simone Biles is beautiful in her blue bikini

In the mesmerizing shot, Simone stood confidently, with her hand on her hip while she sported her matching bikini set.

The shimmery baby blue set included a bandeau-like top, further supported by a glitzy strap wrapped around her neck.

Then bottoms were a classic, mid-rise bottom that accentuated Simone’s toned legs.

She went on to add a white, oversized blouse that she left completely unbuttoned for the shot.

The gymnast further accessorized with a couple of silver necklaces, a small ring, and her flashy belly-button ring.

Pic credit: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone’s rocked a fresh set of bright white, shiny nails as she left her long dark locks to fall elegantly down the front of her beachy ensemble.

Per usual, the athlete looked heavenly as she modeled in her shimmery bikini fit for the day.

Simone Biles is a proud partner of Athleta

In another recent post, Simone surprised a bunch of young girls at a local Athleta store as she joined them for a dance cardio session.

The Olympian has worked with Altheta a handful of times in the past as she continues to do collaborations with collaborate and further participate in moments like this one.

Simone went to her local Houston Athleta store and surprised dozens of girls who crowded around her for this particular share.

Furthermore, the athlete led a dance routine in which the girls would fall along.

Everyone looked to be thoroughly enjoying themselves as they all sported huge smiles across their faces.

For this special event, Simone was styled in a complete Athleta outfit. She wore a pair of pink, high-waisted athletic leggings and paired it with a black hoody.

The gymnast had her long, dark locks styled in light waves that further cascaded down her body.

Overall, Simone looked gorgeous again as she teamed with one of her favorite companies to help support a good cause.

She captioned the post, “Surpriseee! 😉Got a great sweat in with some dance cardio at my local @athleta store (and loved getting to meet so many of my fellow Houston girls)!🥰 #PowerOfShe #athletapartner.”